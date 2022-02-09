Oscar Nominations 2022: 94th Academy Awards Announced - See Full List Of Oscar Nominees Here
Oscar Nominations 2022: The nominations of 94th Academy Awards have been announced. Check here the complete list of nominations for the 2022 Academy Awards.
Oscar Nominations 2022: With the announcement of Nominations for 94th Academy Awards, OSCARS Fever is BACK! The Academy released the complete list of Oscar Nominations 2022 which is dominated by Jane Campion Directed ‘The Power Of The Dog’ leading the nominations race with 12 nominations including in key categories of Best Film, Best Director as well as Best Actor for Benedict Cumberbatch. It is closely followed by Dune with 10 Nominations and West Side Story and Belfast with 7 Nominations each. The Oscar Nominations 2022 were announced by Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross in a live stream which was available Globally. They announced nominations in 23 categories. The 94th Academy Awards Ceremony will be held on 27th March 2022 at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre.
Indian Documentary ‘Writing with Fire’ Among Final Nominations
In some good news for Indian Audiences, Delhi-based filmmakers Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh’s documentary, ‘Writing with Fire’, has been nominated for the 94th Academy Awards. In fact, ‘Writing with Fire’ is India’s 1st independent production to make it to the final nomination in this category. The Documentary film competed against a pool of 138 other Documentaries and was among the 15 shortlisted films for the Final Nominations.
Terming the Oscar Nominations as a landmark moment for India, Sushmit Ghosh while interacting with media said ““We are beyond delighted. This is a massive moment for us and for Indian cinema. This is the first time an Indian documentary has been nominated for an Academy Award, so it has made history. This film is about fearless Dalit women journalists who are redefining what being powerful means, quintessentially the story of the modern Indian woman.”
Let’s check out the complete list of Oscar Nominations 2022!
Oscar Nominations 2022 for Best Picture
The 94th Academy Awards Nomination for Best Picture spans across 10 films. These 10 films are competing competing to take home the most prestigious award in film, the Oscar for Best Picture which will be revealed on 27th March. Check out the Oscar Nominations for Best Picture Below:
|
Movie
|
Producers
|
Belfast
|
Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik and Tamar Thomas
|
CODA
|
Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi and Patrick Wachsberger
|
Don't Look Up
|
Adam McKay and Kevin Messick
|
Drive My Car
|
Teruhisa Yamamoto
|
Dune
|
Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve and Cale Boyter
|
King Richard
|
Tim White, Trevor White and Will Smith
|
Licorice Pizza
|
Sara Murphy, Adam Somner and Paul Thomas Anderson
|
Nightmare Alley
|
Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale and Bradley Cooper
|
The Power of the Dog
|
Jane Campion, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning and Roger Frappier
|
West Side Story
|
Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger
Oscar Nominations 2022 for Best Actor
For Best Actor Category, the Academy has finalized 5 Nominations. The nominees for Best Actor in a Leading Role Category for Oscars 2022 are: Benedict Cumberbatch, Javier Bardem, Will Smith, Andrew Garfield and Denzel Washington.
|
Actor
|
Movie
|
|
Javier Bardem
|
Being the Ricardos
|
|
Benedict Cumberbatch
|
The Power of the Dog
|
|
Andrew Garfield
|
Tick, Tick...BOOM!
|
|
Will Smith
|
King Richard
|
|
Denzel Washington
|
The Tragedy of Macbeth
|
Oscar Nominations 2022 for Best Actress
The Oscar Nominations for Category of Actress in a Leading Role for Oscars 2022 sees 5 leading ladies compete for the top honours. The nominations include Olivia Colman, Jessica Chastain, Nicole Kidman, Penélope Cruz and Kristen Stewart.
|
Actress
|
Movie
|
Jessica Chastain
|
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
|
Olivia Coleman
|
The Lost Daughter
|
Penelope Cruz
|
Parallel Mothers
|
Nicole Kidman
|
Being the Ricardos
|
Kristen Stewart
|
Spencer
Oscar Nominations 2022 for Best Director
The category of Best Directors has seen 5 Oscar Nominations being finalized. These include Kenneth Branagh for Belfast, Paul Thomas Anderson for Licorice Pizza, Jane Champion for The Power or Dog and Ryusuke Hamaguchi for Drive My Car and Legendary Steven Spielberg for the West Side Story.
|
Director
|
Movie
|
Paul Thomas Anderson
|
Licorice Pizza
|
Kenneth Branagh
|
Belfast
|
Jane Campion
|
The Power of the Dog
|
Ryusuke Hamaguchi
|
Drive My Car
|
Steven Spielberg
|
West Side Story
Oscar Nominations 2022 for Best Supporting Actor
In the category of Best Supporting Actor, the Academy has finalized 5 actors as the final Oscar Nominations for 2022 Academy Awards. Kodi Smit-McPhee and Jesse Plemmons have bagged one nomination each for the film ‘The Power or Dog’. Other Oscar nominees in this category are Ciaran Hinds for Belfast, Troy Kotsur for CODA and JK Simons for Being the Ricardos.
|
Actor
|
Movie
|
Ciaran Hinds
|
Belfast
|
Troy Kotsur
|
CODA
|
Jesse Plemmons
|
The Power of the Dog
|
J.K. Simmons
|
Being the Ricardos
|
Kodi Smit-McPhee
|
The Power of the Dog
Oscar Nominations 2022 for Best Supporting Actress
In the Category of Best Supporting Actress, 5 actresses have been nominated for the Awards. The nominees include Aunjanue Ellis for King Richard, Kirsten Dunst for The Power of Dog, Judi Dench for Belfast, Ariana DeBose for West Side Story and Jessie Buckley for The Lost Daughter.
|
Actress
|
Movie
|
Jessie Buckley
|
The Lost Daughter
|
Ariana DeBose
|
West Side Story
|
Judi Dench
|
Belfast
|
Kirsten Dunst
|
The Power of the Dog
|
Aunjanue Ellis
|
King Richard
Oscar Nominations 2022 for Other Categories
Nominations in Other Categories for 94th Academy Awards ceremony 2022 are as follows:
Best Original Screenplay
- Belfast
- Don't Look Up
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- The Worst Person in the World
Best Adapted Screenplay
- CODA
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- The Lost Daughter
- The Power of the Dog
- Best Animated Feature Film
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- The Mitchells vs the Machines
- Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Documentary Film
- Ascension
- Attica
- Flee
- Summer of Soul
- Writing With Fire
Best Documentary Short
- Audible
- Lead Me Home
- The Queen of Basketball
- Three Songs for Benazir
- When We Were Bullies
Best Live Action Short
- Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
- The Dress
- The Long Goodbye
- On My Mind
- Please Hold
Best Animated Short
- Affairs of the Art
- Bestia Boxballet
- Robin Robin
- The Windshield Wiper
Best Animated Feature
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- The Mitchells vs. The Machines
- Raya and the Last Dragon
Best International Feature Film
- Drive My Car - Japan
- Flee - Denmark
- The Hand of God - Italy
- Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom - Bhutan
- The Worst Person in the World - Norway
Best Original Song
|
Song
|
Movie
|
No Time to Die
|
Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell - No Time to Die
|
Be Alive
|
Beyonce Darius Scott - King Richard
|
Dos Oruguitas
|
Lin-Manuel Miranda - Encanto
|
Down to Joy
|
Van Morrison - Belfast
|
Somehow You Do
|
Diane Warren - Four Good Days
Best Original Score
- Don't Look Up (Nicholas Britell)
- Dune (Hans Zimmer)
- Encanto (Germaine Franco)
- Parallel Mothers (Alberto Iglesias)
- The Power of the Dog (Jonny Greenwood)
Best Sound
- Belfast
- Dune
- No Time to Die
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
Best Production Design
- Dune (Zsuzsanna Sipos and Patrice Vermette)
- Nightmare Alley (Tamara Deverell & Shane Vieau)
- The Power of the Dog (Grant Major & Amber Richards)
- The Tragedy of Macbeth (Stefan Dechant & Nancy Haigh)
- West Side Story (Rena DeAngelo and Adam Stockhausen)
Best Cinematography
- Dune (Greig Fraser)
- Nightmare Alley (Dan Lausten)
- The Power of the Dog (Ari Wegner)
- The Tragedy of Macbeth (Bruno Delbonnel)
- West Side Story (Janusz Kaminski)
Best Makeup And Hair
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- House of Gucci
- Coming 2 America
- Cruella
- Dune
Best Costume Design
- Cruella (Jenny Beavan)
- Cyrano (Massimo Cantini Parrini)
- Dune (Jacqueline West)
- Nightmare Alley (Luis Sequeira)
- West Side Story (Paul Tazewell)
Best Film Editing
- Don't Look Up (Hank Corwin)
- Dune (Joe Walker)
- King Richard (Pamela Martin)
- The Power of the Dog (Peter Sciberras)
- Tick, Tick... Boom! (Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum)
Best Visual Effects
- Dune
- Free Guy
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- No Time to Die
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
