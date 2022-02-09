Oscar Nominations 2022: 94th Academy Awards Announced - See Full List Of Oscar Nominees Here

Oscar Nominations 2022: With the announcement of Nominations for 94th Academy Awards, OSCARS Fever is BACK! The Academy released the complete list of Oscar Nominations 2022 which is dominated by Jane Campion Directed ‘The Power Of The Dog’ leading the nominations race with 12 nominations including in key categories of Best Film, Best Director as well as Best Actor for Benedict Cumberbatch. It is closely followed by Dune with 10 Nominations and West Side Story and Belfast with 7 Nominations each. The Oscar Nominations 2022 were announced by Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross in a live stream which was available Globally. They announced nominations in 23 categories. The 94th Academy Awards Ceremony will be held on 27th March 2022 at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre.

Indian Documentary ‘Writing with Fire’ Among Final Nominations

In some good news for Indian Audiences, Delhi-based filmmakers Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh’s documentary, ‘Writing with Fire’, has been nominated for the 94th Academy Awards. In fact, ‘Writing with Fire’ is India’s 1st independent production to make it to the final nomination in this category. The Documentary film competed against a pool of 138 other Documentaries and was among the 15 shortlisted films for the Final Nominations.

True story - your Documentary Feature nominees are... #Oscar pic.twitter.com/wCvJ0Ao6Jr — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022

Terming the Oscar Nominations as a landmark moment for India, Sushmit Ghosh while interacting with media said ““We are beyond delighted. This is a massive moment for us and for Indian cinema. This is the first time an Indian documentary has been nominated for an Academy Award, so it has made history. This film is about fearless Dalit women journalists who are redefining what being powerful means, quintessentially the story of the modern Indian woman.”

Let’s check out the complete list of Oscar Nominations 2022!

Oscar Nominations 2022 for Best Picture

The 94th Academy Awards Nomination for Best Picture spans across 10 films. These 10 films are competing competing to take home the most prestigious award in film, the Oscar for Best Picture which will be revealed on 27th March. Check out the Oscar Nominations for Best Picture Below:

Movie Producers Belfast Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik and Tamar Thomas CODA Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi and Patrick Wachsberger Don't Look Up Adam McKay and Kevin Messick Drive My Car Teruhisa Yamamoto Dune Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve and Cale Boyter King Richard Tim White, Trevor White and Will Smith Licorice Pizza Sara Murphy, Adam Somner and Paul Thomas Anderson Nightmare Alley Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale and Bradley Cooper The Power of the Dog Jane Campion, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning and Roger Frappier West Side Story Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger

Oscar Nominations 2022 for Best Actor

For Best Actor Category, the Academy has finalized 5 Nominations. The nominees for Best Actor in a Leading Role Category for Oscars 2022 are: Benedict Cumberbatch, Javier Bardem, Will Smith, Andrew Garfield and Denzel Washington.

Actor Movie Javier Bardem Being the Ricardos Benedict Cumberbatch The Power of the Dog Andrew Garfield Tick, Tick...BOOM! Will Smith King Richard Denzel Washington The Tragedy of Macbeth

Oscar Nominations 2022 for Best Actress

The Oscar Nominations for Category of Actress in a Leading Role for Oscars 2022 sees 5 leading ladies compete for the top honours. The nominations include Olivia Colman, Jessica Chastain, Nicole Kidman, Penélope Cruz and Kristen Stewart.

Actress Movie Jessica Chastain The Eyes of Tammy Faye Olivia Coleman The Lost Daughter Penelope Cruz Parallel Mothers Nicole Kidman Being the Ricardos Kristen Stewart Spencer

Oscar Nominations 2022 for Best Director

The category of Best Directors has seen 5 Oscar Nominations being finalized. These include Kenneth Branagh for Belfast, Paul Thomas Anderson for Licorice Pizza, Jane Champion for The Power or Dog and Ryusuke Hamaguchi for Drive My Car and Legendary Steven Spielberg for the West Side Story.

Director Movie Paul Thomas Anderson Licorice Pizza Kenneth Branagh Belfast Jane Campion The Power of the Dog Ryusuke Hamaguchi Drive My Car Steven Spielberg West Side Story

Oscar Nominations 2022 for Best Supporting Actor

In the category of Best Supporting Actor, the Academy has finalized 5 actors as the final Oscar Nominations for 2022 Academy Awards. Kodi Smit-McPhee and Jesse Plemmons have bagged one nomination each for the film ‘The Power or Dog’. Other Oscar nominees in this category are Ciaran Hinds for Belfast, Troy Kotsur for CODA and JK Simons for Being the Ricardos.

Actor Movie Ciaran Hinds Belfast Troy Kotsur CODA Jesse Plemmons The Power of the Dog J.K. Simmons Being the Ricardos Kodi Smit-McPhee The Power of the Dog

Oscar Nominations 2022 for Best Supporting Actress

In the Category of Best Supporting Actress, 5 actresses have been nominated for the Awards. The nominees include Aunjanue Ellis for King Richard, Kirsten Dunst for The Power of Dog, Judi Dench for Belfast, Ariana DeBose for West Side Story and Jessie Buckley for The Lost Daughter.

Actress Movie Jessie Buckley The Lost Daughter Ariana DeBose West Side Story Judi Dench Belfast Kirsten Dunst The Power of the Dog Aunjanue Ellis King Richard

Oscar Nominations 2022 for Other Categories

Nominations in Other Categories for 94th Academy Awards ceremony 2022 are as follows:

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast

Don't Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Licorice Pizza The Worst Person in the World

Best Adapted Screenplay

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Best Animated Feature Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs the Machines

The Mitchells vs the Machines Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Documentary Film

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Summer of Soul Writing With Fire

Best Documentary Short

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

Three Songs for Benazir When We Were Bullies

Best Live Action Short

Ala Kachuu - Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

On My Mind Please Hold

Best Animated Short

Affairs of the Art

Bestia Boxballet

Robin Robin

Robin Robin The Windshield Wiper

Best Animated Feature

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

The Mitchells vs. The Machines Raya and the Last Dragon

Best International Feature Film

Drive My Car - Japan

Flee - Denmark

The Hand of God - Italy

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom - Bhutan

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom - Bhutan The Worst Person in the World - Norway

Best Original Song

Song Movie No Time to Die Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell - No Time to Die Be Alive Beyonce Darius Scott - King Richard Dos Oruguitas Lin-Manuel Miranda - Encanto Down to Joy Van Morrison - Belfast Somehow You Do Diane Warren - Four Good Days

Best Original Score

Don't Look Up (Nicholas Britell)

Dune (Hans Zimmer)

Encanto (Germaine Franco)

Parallel Mothers (Alberto Iglesias)

Parallel Mothers (Alberto Iglesias) The Power of the Dog (Jonny Greenwood)

Best Sound

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

The Power of the Dog West Side Story

Best Production Design

Dune (Zsuzsanna Sipos and Patrice Vermette)

Nightmare Alley (Tamara Deverell & Shane Vieau)

The Power of the Dog (Grant Major & Amber Richards)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Stefan Dechant & Nancy Haigh)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Stefan Dechant & Nancy Haigh) West Side Story (Rena DeAngelo and Adam Stockhausen)

Best Cinematography

Dune (Greig Fraser)

Nightmare Alley (Dan Lausten)

The Power of the Dog (Ari Wegner)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Bruno Delbonnel)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Bruno Delbonnel) West Side Story (Janusz Kaminski)

Best Makeup And Hair

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Cruella Dune

Best Costume Design

Cruella (Jenny Beavan)

Cyrano (Massimo Cantini Parrini)

Dune (Jacqueline West)

Nightmare Alley (Luis Sequeira)

Nightmare Alley (Luis Sequeira) West Side Story (Paul Tazewell)

Best Film Editing

Don't Look Up (Hank Corwin)

Dune (Joe Walker)

King Richard (Pamela Martin)

The Power of the Dog (Peter Sciberras)

The Power of the Dog (Peter Sciberras) Tick, Tick... Boom! (Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum)

Best Visual Effects