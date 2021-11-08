Oxford Word of the Year 2021: Vax is the 2021 Word of the Year of Oxford English dictionary. The word Vax was chosen as it is a particularly striking term to sum up the year 2021.

Lexicographers had dug into the English language corpus data to come up with vax as the Oxford word of the year 2021. Oxford said in a statement that although the word Vax dates back to the 1990s, it was a relatively rare word in the corpus data until this year when it shot up in frequency.

The Oxford Word of The Year 2021 is… 'vax'.



Vax word was used over 72 times more frequently in September 2021 than at the same time last year. The word has also generated numerous derivatives that are now seen in a wide range of informal contexts such as vax sites, vax cards, getting vaxxed and being fully vaxxed.

Word of the Year 2021: Although "vax" was first used in the 1990s, it was a relatively rare word in our corpus until this year, when it shot up in frequency.



Why has Vax been chosen as Oxford Word of the Year 2021?

Oxford stated that no word captures the atmosphere of the past year than vax. A report from Oxford stated,"Whether you are vaxxed, double-vaxxed, or unvaxxed, the language relating to vaccines and vaccination permeated all of our lives in 2021," exploring the word and its striking rise in use.

Oxford Languages noted that the words-shot used in the US and jab used in the UK are synonyms of vax but both have other meanings as well and they are used as common colloquialisms only in certain regions taking them out of the running.

Words generated from Vax word

Vaxxie- A selfie taken while getting the Covid-19 shot

Vaxinista- A person who flaunts their vaccinated status by traveling more (vaxications).

Oxford Word of the Year 2021 The Oxford Word of the Year is a word that has attracted a lot of interest over the last 12 months. Every year, a word is chosen that reflects the ethos, mood, or preoccupations of that particular year.

Oxford Word of the Year- Word of Five Previous Years

Oxford Word of the Year 2020- No one single word

Oxford Word of the Year 2019- Climate Emergency

Oxford Word of the Year 2018- Toxic

Oxford Word of the Year 2017- Youthquake

Oxford Word of the Year 2016- Post-Truth

Oxford Word of the Year 2015- Laughing emoji (first-ever emoji word of the year)