Paavo Nurmi Games 2022: Neeraj Chopra shatters own National Record with 89.30 Metre Javelin throw

Neeraj Chopra javelin throw record: Neeraj Chopra achieved a new National world record at Paavo Nurmi Games 2022 in Finland with his career’s best throw of 89.30 meters. He bagged a silver medal in the tournament. The 24-year-old scripted history on June 14, 2022, which was also his first International tournament after Tokyo Olympics 2022.

In Pavo Nurmi Games 2022, Finland’s 25-year-old Oliver Helander won the gold medal with his second throw of 89.83 meters. Reigning world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada and 2020 Tokyo Olympics Silver Medalist Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic also participated in the 10-athlete men’s javelin throw competition which was held in Finland’s Turku.

Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra settles for a Silver Medal with a New National Record Throw of 89.30m at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland.

Neeraj Chopra shatters his own National record at Paavo Nurmi Games 2022

The Olympic Gold Medalist could not have asked for a better way to return to competitive action for the first time since the Tokyo Olympics as he set a new National Record and personal best of 89.30 m at the Paavo Nurmi Games 2022.

Neeraj Chopra shattered his own National Record of 88.07m from March 2021. It was also the fifth-best throw of the season in the world so far.

Paavo Nurmi Games 2022: How Neeraj Chopra achieved new National Record?

Neeraj Chopra had set his sights on crossing the 90m mark after the Tokyo Games Glory. The 25-year old started the continental Tour event which was also his first competitive tournament since the Tokyo Games wherein he blew away the rest of the field to win the Gold Medal, with a throw of 86.92m.

Neeraj Chopra, in his second throw broke the National Record. He successfully made 3 valid attempts at an event in Finland and signed off with a throw of 85.85 m.

Neeraj Chopra finished second in the event behind Finland’s Oliver Helander, who had sealed the top spot with a best throw of 89.83m.

Paavo Nurmi Games 2022

The Paavo Nurmi Games 2022, a gold event in the World Athletics Continental Tour, is one of the biggest track and field tournaments outside the Diamond League.

Neeraj Chopra will next compete at the Kuortane Games in Finland before he heads to the Stockholm leg of the Diamond League on June 30. Chopra will then head to the Athletic World Championships from July 15 to 24 in Oregan before the Commonwealth Games starting on July 28.