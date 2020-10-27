Pakistan Bomb Blast: Massive explosion at Peshawar religious seminary kills at least 7 people, including children

A massive bomb blast ripped through a religious seminary in Peshawar, Pakistan on October 27, 2020, reportedly killing at least seven people, including children and injuring over 70 others.

As per official sources, the explosion took place in a madrassa in Peshawar’s Dir Colony. Few unknown people had reportedly planted explosives in a plastic bag.

Most of those injured are children and they have been shifted to Lady Reading Hospital and another medical facility where the condition of several of them is stated to be critical.

The police and rescue teams have launched the rescue operation.

What happened and how?

A massive explosion took place at the Jamia Zubairia madrassa on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan's northwestern city, while a cleric was delivering a lecture in the main hall. Many students were studying at the time when the blast happened.

The Jamia Zubairia madrassa is largely for adult students and several of the wounded are reportedly in critical condition. The hospital authorities fear that the death toll could climb further.

As per initial investigations, the bomb went off minutes after someone planted a bag at the madrasa. No militant group has yet claimed responsibility for the blast.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.