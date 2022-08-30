Pakistan Monster Flood: Toll Reaches 1,136, PM Modi expresses Grief: All You Need to Know

Pakistan Monster Flood: With nearly one-third of neighbouring Pakistan reeling under Monster Floods, the death toll due has reached 1136 Mark. As per the latest reports, the devastating floods have wreaked havoc across the country affecting nearly 33 million people in Pakistan. On the economic front, the flood has caused damages worth over $10 billion, as per Pakistan’s Planning Minister. The current crisis which is being dubbed Monster Flood seems to have been caused by unusually strong monsoon rains which have been reported at nearly 400% + Normal Rains in most parts of the country. To help deal with the calamity, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has made a desperate appeal to the world to help the country emerge from this latest crisis.

Horrifying footage from S. #Pakistan today of entire building washed away by floods. Over 935 people killed, more than 33 million affected, worst natural disaster for country in decades: pic.twitter.com/aO6ZMlQycf — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) August 26, 2022

The extent of flood fury that is unfolding in Pakistan can be estimated by the latest statistics that have been shared by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). As per NDMA, a total of 1136 people from the country have lost their lives due to the recent floods, while 1,600 people were injured and more than 719,000 livestock had perished. In terms of economic and infrastructure damages, the flooddestroyed 3,451 km of roads, 149 bridges, 170 shops, and 949,858 houses. In addition to this, thousands of acres of crops and orchards have also been destroyed due to Monster Flood in Pakistan.

PM Modi reaches out, Expresses Grief

On Monday - 29th August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took cognizance of the devastating flood situation in the neighbouring country. PM Modi expressed condolences to the families of victims who lost their lives due to the unprecedented Floods. PM Modi said that he is “saddened to see the devastation” and hoped for an “early restoration of normalcy” in Pakistan.

Saddened to see the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the injured and all those affected by this natural calamity and hope for an early restoration of normalcy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2022

Monster Flood in Pakistan due to Climate Change?

Several climate scientists have attributed the Devastating Floods in Pakistan due to the impact of Climate change. Climate Experts have pointed out that the flash floods being reported from the neighbouring country are a result of multiple climate complications which are escalated by global warming. Temperatures have continued to grow in the region with hot air with more moisture sweeping across the country, unlike before. This coupled with the rapidly melting glaciers has played a key role in the current unprecedented rains in Pakistan.

The first indication that the government might be considering climate change as the primary reason for the unprecedented floods in the country to climate change can be seen in a statement issued by Pakistan’s Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman. She called the current catastrophe “monster monsoon of the decade — has washed away roads, crops, infrastructure and bridges, killing over 1,100 people in recent weeks and affecting more than 33 million, over 15 per cent of the country’s 220 million population.” She further added that Pakistan is the “ground zero of the front line of extreme weather events in an unrelenting cascade of heatwaves, forest fires, flash floods, multiple glacial lake outbursts, flood events, and now the monster monsoon of the decade is wreaking non-stop havoc throughout the country.”

Before the flood fury hit the country, Pakistan also reported an unusually hot summer with temperatures soaring above 45 to 50 Degrees regularly for most parts of May 2022. This heat has resulted inmore moisture-laden hot air sweeping across the country which is triggering glacier melting in the country’s northern regions. It is important to note that Pakistan is home to the largest number of glaciers outside the polar region.

Trade with India to be Reinstated?

While as of now there has been no official indication from either sidethat cross-border trade between India and Pakistan could resume; media reports have suggested that governments on both sides are considering the option. Earlier, Pakistan Finance Minister Miftah Ismail had issued a statement saying that the devastating floods and the extent to which the calamity has impacted the country may nudge Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to reverse the 3-year-old cross-border trade ban with India.

Speaking to Pakistani media, Pak Finance Minister Ismail noted that “We will open duty-free import, make it easier and I also want to say that we will consider importing through the land border with India because these prices [of vegetables] are not sustainable,”. In 2019, Imran Khan-led Pakistan Government decided to sever trade ties with India after the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir.