Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi attack updates: All four gunmen killed, confirms Pakistani police

Pakistan Stock Exchange Attack: A group of armed men attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi early morning on June 29, 2020. Three people have been killed including two security guards and a policeman. All the people in the building were safely evacuated.

As per initial reports, 3-4 gunmen had entered the Pakistan Stock Exchange building after 9 am and opened fire. A grenade attack was also carried out at the entrance of the building.

Pakistani police say 2 security guards and a policeman killed in terror attack on stock exchange building in Karachi. — The Associated Press (@AP) June 29, 2020

According to Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon, four armed men have been killed.

What we know so far?

The Pakistani stock exchange stated that the situation is still unfolding and the management with the help of security forces is controlling the situation.

As per reports, heavily armed special forces have surrounded the Karachi stock exchange building. The special forces in a swift operation killed all four gunmen.

Security forces kill all 4 terrorists who attacked Pakistan Stock Exchange in #Karachi: Pakistan media pic.twitter.com/Dgz8HGCmhp — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2020

A clearance operation is underway in the area. The gunmen had reportedly arrived in a silver Corolla car.

Who is responsible for the attack?

As per unconfirmed reports, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for the Karachi Stock Exchange attack. The Baloch Liberation Army said that its Majeed Brigade comprising suicide attackers carried out the armed attack.

Background