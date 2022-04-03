Pakistan Trust Vote: Imran Khan no trust vote rejected by speaker, Pakistan President dissolves National Assembly 

Imran Khan No-Trust Vote: Pakistan President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly on Pakistan on the advise of Prime Minister Imran Khan on April 3, 2022. Pakistan is now expected to hold elections in the next 90 days.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan had said in his televised address to the nation earlier that he has advised President Arif Alvi to dissolve all the Assemblies, following which the official notification was issued by President Arif Alvi.

"I have written to the President to dissolve the Assemblies. There should be elections in a democratic way. I call upon the people of Pakistan to prepare for elections," said Imran Khan in his live address.

I congratulate every Pakistani on the Speaker's decision. The no-confidence motion was a foreign conspiracy against us. Pakistan should decide who should govern them: Imran Khan pic.twitter.com/2BVkipVHHb — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2022

This came after Pakistan National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri dismissed the no-confidence motion against Pakistan PM Imran Khan, declaring it as unconstitutional and a contradiction of Article 5 of the Constitution.

Pakistan National Assembly Deputy Speaker rejects the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan, declares it unconstitutional



(Source: PTV Parliament) pic.twitter.com/iDuaAIGlPJ — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2022

Imran Khan called the no-confidence motion against him a foreign conspiracy. He added that Pakistan should decide who should govern them. He said that he was given three options ahead of the trust vote- resignation, holding early elections or facing the no-confidence motion.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the Government violated the constitution by not allowing voting on the no-confidence motion." The united opposition is not leaving parliament. Our lawyers are on their way to Supreme Court," he said.

#WATCH Government has violated the Constitution, didn't allow voting on the no-confidence motion. The united opposition is not leaving parliament. Our lawyers are on their way to Supreme Court...says Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman, PPP#Pakistan pic.twitter.com/vtrQ8d09pb — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2022

Pakistan Supreme Court takes note of National Assembly Dissolution

The Pakistan Supreme Court has reportedly taken a suo moto notice of the dissolution of the National Assembly by President Arif Alvi on April 3, 2022. The Pakistan Supreme Court Chief Justice is holding a consultative meeting with fellow judges at his residence.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan took suo-moto notice of the dissolution of the National Assembly by President Arif Alvi: Pakistan's Dunya News — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2022

Pakistan Political Turmoil

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has reportedly lost support in the lower house of the legislature, the Pakistan National Assembly and also lost the backing of the Pakistan Army.

Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lost its majority in the National Assembly after losing its key ally in the coalition Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P). The MQM announced on March 30th that it had struck a deal with the opposition Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and will support the no-trust vote against Imran Khan in the 342-member National Assembly.

Pakistan National Assembly

Currently, Imran Khan's PTI has 149 seats, Pakistan Muslim League has 82 seats, Pakistan Peoples Party has 54 seats, Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal has 15 seats and Muttahida Qaumi Movement has 7 seats, Pakistan Muslim League and Balochistan Awami Party have 5 seats each and Balochistan National Party have 4 seats in the 342-member Pakistan National Assembly.