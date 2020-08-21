Parliament Monsoon Session 2020: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha likely to convene on alternate days 

Parliament Monsoon Session 2020: The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings are likely to be held on alternate days during the upcoming monsoon session of the Parliament.

The Parliament’s monsoon session is likely to begin from the second week of September. The sittings of the upper house and lower house of the parliament will reportedly be held on alternate days.

The decision to convene the monsoon session in a staggered way comes in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. This aims to ensure that the parliamentary proceedings resume while maintaining social distancing and all necessary health protocols to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Key Highlights

• Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will meet physically on alternate days.

• Lok Sabha proceedings are likely to be held from the Lok Sabha hall, Rajya Sabha hall and Central Hall.

While Rajya Sabha proceedings will be held from Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha halls including the lobby.

• However, the final decision regarding the seating arrangements of the members of Parliament is yet to be taken.

• The monsoon session of the Parliament is expected to continue for four weeks.

• Adequate safety precautions will be taken to ensure the safety of all Parliamentarians. Sanitizers will be provided at all entry and exit points.

Background

A proposal was pushed forward earlier to convene both houses of the Parliament from the Central in two shifts of four hours on a daily basis. Under the proposal, the first half would have been dedicated to the Lok Sabha and the second half to the Rajya Sabha. However, sanitisation of the hall during the break would have caused an issue.