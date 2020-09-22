Parliament passes Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill, 2020

The Parliament passed the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill, 2020 on September 22, 2020, ensuring the protection of the health workers. The bill was passed by Rajya Sabha on September 19, 2020.

While talking about the bill, the Union Health Minister, Harsh Vardhan informed in Lok Sabha that the government took advice from various law experts before introducing this act. Under the act, whose who insult the corona warriors will be asked to pay fine or may even get a jail term.

Before the house was adjourned till 3 PM on September 22, 2020, the Lok Sabha passed The Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020, and The Homeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill, 2020: Key Highlights • The bill amends the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 to include the protection of health care service personnel combating epidemic diseases as well as expands the power of the central government to prevent the spread of such diseases. • The bill passed in the parliament repeals the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance that was promulgated in April 2020. • The legislation makes injury, harm, danger, or hurts to the life of the health care service personnel as a cognizable and non-bailable offense. • The bill also has the provisions of imprisonment from three months to five years and a fine between Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 2,00,000. • Persons who will be convicted of offenses under the bill will be liable to pay compensation to the health care service personnel who they have hurt.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill:

The Union Minister informed that the ordinance that was introduced for this act was necessary. The centre had taken lead in honouring those corona warriors who lost their lives on the line of duty. The government had announced the insurance for 22 lakh corona warriors across the country be it nurse, Anganwadi workers, or doctors.

The Minister also informed that Prime Minister Modi has led from the front to tackle the pandemic and had spoken to state Chief Ministers several times. From the past 9 months, Prime Minister and his team have been working hard and taking steps to control the pandemic.

The Union Minister also added that the states have been provided the adequate health care equipment to deal with the crisis and that the government has also been working on the National Public Health Act and 14 states have already sent their suggestions in this regard.