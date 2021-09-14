PM Adarsh Gram Yojna: Centre to start rural development scheme in 36000 villages in India-Know all about it!

PM Adarsh Gram Yojna: Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda informed recently that his ministry will start Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojna covering 36 thousand villages across the country. The villages with 50 percent tribal population will be given priority under the rural development programme.

Under PM Adarsh Gram Yojna, roughly 1,700 tribal villages in Assam will be converted into model villages. Besides this, around 184 new Van Dhan Kendras will also be set up in the state that would benefit around 60,000 people.

What is Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana?

Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana (PMAGY) is a rural development programme that was launched by the central government in fiscal year 2009–10 for the development of villages that have a higher ratio (over 50%) of people belonging to the scheduled castes.

The programme was launched to enable integrated development of the villages by bringing in a number of development programmes focused on improving basic necessities including electrification, housing, sanitation, water supply and rural roads.

PM Adarsh Gram Yojna: Key Objective

The principal objective of the PM Adarsh Gram Yojna is integrated development of SC majority Villages through:

(a) Convergent implementation of relevant Central and State/UT Government Schemes

(b) Taking up identified activities, that are not covered under the existing Central and State Government Schemes, through ‘Gap-filling’ funds from centre

Key Details

•The PM Adarsh Gram Yojna was implemented on a pilot basis in 2009-10, covering a total of 1000 villages from 5 States including 225 each from Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh and 100 from Assam. All these 1000 villages have been declared as ‘Adarsh Gram’ by their respective State Governments.

•Under PM Adarsh Gram Yojna Phase I in 2014-15, another 1500 villages were covered from 11 States including 327 from Madhya Pradesh, 260 from Uttar Pradesh, 201 from Karnataka, 175 each from Chhattisgarh and Odisha, 162 from Punjab, 100 from Jharkhand, 75 from Assam, 12 from Haryana, 7 from Andhra Pradesh and 6 from Telangana.

•However, out of the 75 villages selected in Assam, only 68 villages were found eligible and out of the 12 villages from Haryana, only 9 were found eligible for implementation of the scheme.

•Now, the centre plans to implement the PM Adarsh Gram Yojna in 36000 villages across the country.

PM Adarsh Gram Yojna: Funding Under the scheme, a total of Rs 21 lakh is allocated for every new village selected, out of which Rs 20 lakh is the gap-filling component and Rs 1 lakh is for administrative expenses that are to be utilised at the centre/ state/ district and village level in a ratio of 1:1:1:2. There is also a component of an ‘additional round of funding’ of Rs 10 lakh per village for continuous development of the villages already covered under the earlier phases of the scheme. Out of the total, Rs 9.50 lakh is the ‘Gap-filling’ component, while Rs.0.50 lakh per village is to be utilised at the centre/ state/ district and village level in a ratio of 1:1:1:2 for administrative and other expenses.

Background

The Union Tribal Affairs Minister assured that his ministry is working for the empowerment of the tribal people of the country. He said that the matter related to granting ST status to six communities in Assam is under process and the Centre is holding consultation in positive way with various stakeholders for the same.