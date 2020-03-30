PM-CARES Fund: How to contribute? Check out PM-CARES fund account details and link

PM-CARES Fund: The Government has set up PM-CARES Fund ( Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund), a public charitable trust, to provide relief to all those affected by COVID-19 pandemic.

PM CARES fund will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and its members include Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah.

PM Narendra Modi appealed to all the citizens of the country through a tweet, urging them to contribute to the PM-CARES Fund. He said that the fund was constituted after people expressed their desire to donate to India’s war against COVID-19.

Objective

PM CARES fund has been set up as a dedicated nation fund which will be used to deal with any kind of emergency situation posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and provide relief to all those affected.

Significance

PM-CARES Fund will help strengthen the disaster management capacities of the country and encourage research on protecting the citizens, as per PM Narendra Modi. The fund will also cater to similar distressing situations if they occur in the future.

Micro-donations accepted

PM-CARES Fund accepts micro-donations as well, which means that people can contribute money in the smallest of denominations.

PM CARES Account Details Account Name: PM CARES

Account Number: 2121PM20202

IFSC Code: SBIN0000691

SWIFT Code: SBININBB104

Bank Name & Branch: State Bank of India, New Delhi Main Branch

UPI ID: pmcares@sbi PM CARES fund link: pmindia.gov.in Payment Modes 1. Credit and debit cards

2. Internet banking

3. UPI: Google Pay, BHIM, PhonePe, Amazon Pay, Mobikwik and PayTM

4. RTGS/NEFT Important note: The contributions made to PM CARES fund will be exempted from income tax under section 80(G).

PM CARES Donation List

• President Ram Nath Kovind has donated his one-month salary to PM-CARES fund.

• Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has also contributed one month salary to PM-CARES fund. The employees of the Defence Ministry will also be vollunturaly contributing one-day salary to the fund, which is estimated to be around Rs 500 crore.

• Indian Railways: The Railways will contribute 151 crore rupees to the PM-CARES fund.

• The Supreme Court Registry staff and officials have decided to donate up to 3 days of salary to the fund.

• AAI: The AAI employees have raised Rs 20 crore as initiation contribution to the fund.

• Paytm will be contributing Rs 500 crore to the fund. In addition, the company will contribute extra Rs 10 for every contibution or any other payment made on Paytm using the wallet.

• CBSE: The Group ‘A’ employees in CBSE have donated 2-day salary, while Group ‘B’ and ‘C’ employees have donated one-day salary, taking the total to about Rs 21 lakh.

• BCCI will contribute Rs 51 crore to the PM-CARES Fund.

Background

The impact of coronavirus threatens to pose serious challenges to the economic security of millions of people across the world, especially the poor and vulnerable. In India, the outbreak has had severe ramifications on the health sector and economy. With increasing distress of people including the migrant daily wage labourers, the Prime Minister’s office was receiving many requests offering to make generous donations to support the government’s efforts to contain the crisis.

The fund was hence set up in compliance with the requests, as PM Narendra Modi has always believed that public participation is the most effective way to mitigate the problem. The fund allows micro-denominations to enable each Indian to contribute an amount of his/ her choice.