PM Modi brings 157 artefacts, antiquities from US, Know key facts

PM Narendra Modi is bringing 157 artefacts and antiquities from the US after concluding his three-day visit on Saturday, September 25. Both PM Modi and US President Joe Biden expressed their commitment to strengthen efforts to combat theft, trafficking, and illicit trade of cultural objects. During his three-day visit, Prime Minister Modi held bilateral and multilateral engagements with US President Biden, US Vice President Kamala Harris, and his counterparts from Australia Scott Morrison and from Japan Yoshihide Suga, addressed the 76th session of the UN General Assembly and attended the first in-person Quad Summit 2021.

PM Modi brings 157 artefacts, antiquities from US – Key Facts

In the light of continued efforts by the Modi government for the repatriation of antiquities to India, PM Modi conveyed his appreciation for 157 artefacts and antiquities handed over by the US. The list of 157 artefacts includes items majorly belonging to the 11th CE to 14th CE period as well objects of 2000 BC and 2nd CE (common era).

Around 45 antiquities belong to the Before Common Era. There are 56 terracotta pieces including pair of deer 12th CE, vase 2nd CE, bust of female 14th CE), and an 18th CE sword with a sheath with an inscription in Persian mentioning Guru Hargovind Singh.

Around 71 artefacts are cultural while the other half comprises figurines relating to Hinduism (60), Buddhism (16), and Jainism (9). Items ranging from the 8.5 cm tall, exquisite bronze Nataraja from the 12th CE to the one-and-a-half metre bas relief panel of Revanta in sandstone of the 10th CE.

The motifs relating to Hinduism are Chariot Driving Surya, three-headed Brahma, Siva as Dakshinamurti, Vishnu and his consorts, Dancing Ganesha, etc). The motifs relating to Buddhism include Boddhisattva Manjushri, Standing Buddha, Tara). The motifs relating to Jainism are Padmasana Tirthankara, Jain Tirthankara, Jaina Choubisi). The secular motifs include Chowri Bearer, an Amorphous couple in Samabhanga, a Female playing drum, etc).

The sculptures and items are made up of metal, terracotta, and stone. The bronze collection includes ornate figurines of Lakshmi Narayana, Siva Parvathi, Vishnu, Buddha, 24 Jain Tirthankaras, and lesser-known Brahmi and Nandikesa, Kankalamurti besides other unnamed deities.

PM Modi brings 157 artefacts, antiquities from US, Source: PTI