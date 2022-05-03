PM Modi Germany Visit: Green Energy Partnership, Agroecology Cooperation, Green Hydrogen Task Force-Check All India, Germany Agreements

PM Modi Germany Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz signed a green and sustainable energy partnership during their talks on May 2, 2022 at the Federal Chancellery in Berlin.

Today we are launching the Indo-German partnership on Green and sustainable development. Germany has decided to support the green growth plan of India with an additional development aid of 10 billion euros till 2030. We've announced setting up a green hydrogen task force: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/Y5s5pOvp7M — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2022

This was signed following the sixth Inter-Governmental Consultations between India and Germany. The ICC is a unique format that India holds only with Germany.

The consultations bring together ministers and officials from both sides to discuss bilateral issues, which culminates in a plenary session chaired by the leaders of the two nations.

This Partnership envisages a whole-of-government approach to India-Germany cooperation on SDGs and climate action, under which Germany has agreed to make an advance commitment of 10 billion Euros of new and additional development assistance until 2030: MEA — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2022

What is IGC? The Inter-Governmental Consultations review the cooperation between India and Germany on a wide range of areas and also aim to identify new areas of cooperation.

The IGC comprises a broad range of areas of mutual interest.

The Inter-Governmental Consultations signify the special nature of friendship between the two nations.

6th Inter-Governmental Consultations- Key Decisions

Green and Sustainable Energy Partnership

India and Germany agreed to develop a hydrogen roadmap for green and sustainable development, based on inputs by Indo-German Green Hydrogen Task Force that will be supported by the Indo-German Energy Forum.



The two leaders in a statement agreed to establish a green and sustainable energy partnership focusing on innovative solar energy and other renewables.



The partnership envisages a whole-of-government approach to India-Germany cooperation on SDGs and climate action and will include associated challenges for electricity grids, storage and market design to enable just energy transition.



Germany expressed its intention to provide technical and financial cooperation under the partnership, which includes concessional loans up to 1 billion Euros from 2020-2025.



Germany has also agreed to make an advance commitment of 10 billion Euros of new and additional development assistance until 2030.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi & German Chancellor Olaf Scholz sign the green & sustainable energy partnership at the Federal Chancellery, in Berlin pic.twitter.com/5uAG7CP3ki — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2022

Agro-ecology Cooperation

India and Germany also agreed to establish cooperation on 'Agro-ecology and Sustainable Management of Natural Resources' in the agricultural sector. The cooperation is expected to benefit the rural population of India and small-scale farmers by focusing on food security, income, climate resilience, biodiversity, improved soil, water availability and forest restoration.

Germany expressed its intention to provide financial and technical cooperation and concessional loans up to 300 million Euros till 2025 for the agro-ecology cooperation depending on project preparation and availability of funds.

The two countries also agreed to deepen cooperation in restoring forest landscapes under the Bonn Challenge to fight poverty, preserve and restore biodiversity and fight climate change.

India is a super partner for Germany in Asia in economic terms, security policy terms, and climate-political terms: German Chancellor Scholz in Berlin pic.twitter.com/hdZ2vuHTG0 — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2022

Triangular Development Cooperation Projects in Third Countries

The two countries also decided to work on the 'Triangular Development Cooperation' based on individual experiences and strengths in development cooperation and offer inclusive, sustainable and viable projects in third countries to support the achievement of UN SDGs.

The two countries also acknowledged their joint responsibility for the protection of the planet and to enable inclusive and sustainable growth.

EU, India Free Trade Agreement Negotiations

India and Germany also underlined the enormous potential of bilateral trade and investment and expressed strong support for upcoming negotiations between the European Union and India in a Free Trade Agreement.

India and Germany agreed to make supply chains more resilient, diversified, responsible and sustainable.

Ukraine Crisis

India and Germany also expressed their concern over the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and unequivocally condemned civilian deaths in the war-torn nation.

Recent geopolitical incidents have shown that world peace &stability is in critical condition and showed how all countries are interconnected. We had said that talks are the only way to solve the Ukraine crisis. We believe that no one will be victorious party in this war: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/l179TyYKXX — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2022

The two nations also reiterated the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities and emphasised that the contemporary global order has been built on the UN Charter.



They also discussed the destabilizing effect of the Ukraine conflict and its broader regional and global implications and agreed to remain closely engaged on the issue.

Thus, I repeat my appeal to Vladimir Putin - end this senseless killing, withdraw your troops from Ukraine: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin pic.twitter.com/m4uRdDGn0t — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2022

Following is the list of agreements signed during the 6th Inter-Governmental Consultations

S.No Agreements Indian Signatories Indian Signatories 1. JDI on Green and Sustainable Development Partnership PM Narendra Modi Chancellor Olaf Scholz 2. JDI on the implementation of Triangular Development Cooperation projects in Third Countries Dr. S. Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister Svenja Schulze, Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development 3. JDI on the establishment of an agreement on the exchange and mutual protection of classified information and on the establishment of an agreement to establish a direct encrypted connection between MEA and German Foreign Office Dr. S. Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister Annalena Baerbock, Foreign Minister 4. Indo-German Development Cooperation

Renewable Energy Partnership Dr. S. Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister Minister Svenja Schulze, Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development 5. Joint Declaration on the Initialing of the Agreement on a Comprehensive Migration and Mobility Partnership Vinay Kwatra, Foreign Secretary Mahmut Oezdemir

Parliamentary St. Secretary, Ministry of Interior 6. JDI on continuation of cooperation in the field of advanced training of corporate executives and junior executives from India Anurag Jain, Secretary Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade State Secretary Udo Philip, Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action VIRTUAL SIGNING 7. Indo-German Green Hydrogen Task Force R.K. Singh, Minister of Power, New & Renewable Energy Robert Habeck, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action 8. JDI on Agroecology Narendra Singh Tomar , Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Svenja Schulze, Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development 9. JDI on Forest Landscape Restoration Bhupender Yadav, Minister of Environment Forest & Climate Change Steffi Lemke, Federal Minister

for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection

Significance

The IGC consultations followed a bilateral meeting held between PM Modi and the German Chancellor. This was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first engagement with the new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz after he took office in December 2021.

Their discussions covered key areas of bilateral cooperation including regional and global developments including the Ukraine war. The German Chancellor invited PM Modi to the upcoming G-7 Summit in Germany in June 2022.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour upon his arrival in Germany. PM Modi's visit to Germany is the first leg of his 3-day European visit, in which he is also scheduled to travel to Denmark and France where he will take part in the Nordic summit and meet the newly re-elected French President Emmanuel Macron respectively.

