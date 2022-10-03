5G in India: PM Modi launches 5G Services; Govt. to set up 100 technology labs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi rolled out 5G service in India at the 6th edition of India Mobile Congress 2022(IMC-2022) at New Delhi’s Pragati Maidan on October 1, 2022.

Telecom minister Ashwani Vaishnaw has announced to set up 100 5G technology labs in the country. He also said that at least 12 of them will be used to train students and conduct experiments. The minister further also asked the telecom companies participating in the Indian Mobile Congress to contribute their input to the new telecom bill through which the government aims to simplify the licensing regime. The minister also noted that India will take a lead in 6G. It is the planned successor to 5G and will likely be faster.

5G technology: Benefits

The launch of 5G Lab-as-a-service aims to accelerate the rollout of 5G solutions and services. The service will provide an automated test environment for the non-government sector. It will also allow the government and private sector to work together on product innovations from concept to reality. Piyush Goyal, Commerce and Industry Minister said that the launch of 5G is going to be a defining moment for not only India but also for the world.

5G technology: Significance

Ashwani Vaishnaw said he really glad to see the energy of startups and MSMEs who are visiting rural areas to benefit people. India is now indigenously designing, making, and manufacturing goods and showing the world the scale and speed which will help to take 5G through the length and breadth of the country. The government is also working significantly towards simplifying the licensing regime for all telecom players.

5G technology: Which cities will get it first?

The 5G services will be rolled out in a phased manner. The 13 cities where 5G networks will be launched first are as follows:

Bengaluru Gurugram Chennai Ahmedabad Chandigarh Delhi Hyderabad Gandhinagar Kolkata Mumbai Jamnagar Pune Lucknow

5G technology: Launch

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, launched the 5G Non-Standalone (NSA) Core, indigenously designed and developed by C-DOT at the C-DOT pavilion at India Mobile Congress (IMC). Modi launched 5G services as a gift from the telecom industry to 130 crore Indians. The launch is a step toward a new era in the country. It is assumed as the beginning of infinite opportunities. C-DOT reiterated its firm commitment to making an indigenous Telecom ecosystem powered by novel research, cutting-edge innovation, and mutually-productive collaboration.