PM Modi to lay foundation stone of development projects in Punjab on January 5th

PM Modi to visit Punjab: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Ferozepur in Punjab on January 5, 2022. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in the state worth more than Rs 42,750 crore.

These projects include Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, four laning of Amritsar – Una section, laying the foundation stone of Mukerian - Talwara New Broad Gauge railway line, PGI Satellite Centre at Ferozepur and two new medical colleges at Hoshiarpur and Kapurthala.

1. Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, which will halve the travel time from Delhi to Amritsar and Delhi to Katra.

The 669 kilometer long expressway will be developed at a total cost of around Rs 39,500 crore.

Benefit

The expressway will make reaching the holy Hindu shrine of Vaishno Devi in Katra easier and will also improve connectivity to key sikh religious sites such as Golden temple, Sultanpur Lodhi, Goindwal Sahib, Khadoor Sahib and Tarn Taran.

The Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway will also connect key economic centres such as Ambala, Chandigarh, Patiala, Mohali,Sangrur, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Kathua and Samba in the states/UTs of Chandigarh, Haryana, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

2. Four-lane upgradation of Amritsar – Una section

The four-laning of the Amritsar – Una section will be done at a cost of Rs 1700 crore to connect four major national highways.

The 77 kilometre long section is part of the larger Amritsar to Bhota corridor spanning across the longitudinal expanse of Northern Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

It will connect four major national highways-

1. Amritsar-Bhatinda-Jamnagar Economic Corridor

2. Delhi–Amritsar–Katra Expressway

3. North-South Corridor

4. Kangra-Hamirpur-Bilaspur-Shimla Corridor.

Benefit

The four-lane upgradation of the route will help improve the connectivity of religious sites at Ghoman, Shri Hargobindpur and Pulpukta Town, which is home to the famous Gurudwara Pulpukta Sahib.

3. Foundation stone to be laid of strategic Mukerian - Talwara new Broad Gauge rail line

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of a new Broad Gauge railway line between Mukerian and Talwara, which will be around 27 km in length.

The railway line will be built at a cost of around Rs 410 crore.

It will be an extension of the Nangal Dam-Daulatpur Chowk railway section and will provide an all-weathered means of transportation in the area.

Benefit

The project will hold strategic importance as it will serve as an alternative route to Jammu and Kashmir, as it will join the existing Jalandhar-Jammu Railway line at Mukerian.

The railway line will benefit the people of Hoshiarpur in Punjab and Una in Himachal Pradesh and boost tourism in the region.

It will also provide ease of connectivity to hill stations as well as to places of religious importance.

Foundation stone to be laid of PGI Satellite Centre at Ferozepur

The PGI Satellite Centre will be built at a cost of over Rs 490 crore. The 100-bed facility will provide services in 10 specialties- General Surgery, Orthopedics, Internal Medicine, Neurosurgery, Plastic Surgery, Paediatrics, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, ENT, Ophthalmology and Psychiatry-Drug De-addiction.

Benefit

The satellite centre will provide world-class medical facilities at Ferozepur and nearby areas. It will be in line with the Prime Minister’s endeavour to provide world-class medical facilities in all parts of the country.

Foundation stone to be laid of two medical colleges at Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of two medical colleges at Hoshiarpur and Kapurthala. The two medical colleges will be developed at a cost of around Rs 325 crore each. They will have a capacity of about 100 seats.

These colleges were approved under Phase-III of the Centrally Sponsored Scheme ‘Establishment of new medical colleges attached with district/ referral hospitals.

Overall, three Medical Colleges were approved for Punjab under the Scheme. One of them, which was approved at SAS Nagar in Phase-I, is already functional.

Significance

The inauguration of the projects is in line with PM Modi's vision to enhance accessibility to major religious centres. The health infrastructure will also get a major boost in the region in line with PM’s endeavour to provide world-class medical facilities in all parts of the country.