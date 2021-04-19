PM Modi releases four books on Ambedkar Jayanti 2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14, 2021, paid his tribute and celebrated the 130th birth anniversary of Dr. B R Ambedkar during his address at the 95th Annual Meet of the Association of Indian Universities’. The event was conducted through video conferencing. Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University, Ahmedabad, was the host of the event.
Addressing a conference of Vice Chancellors of various universities. https://t.co/PtlY0cfUyu— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2021
PM Modi talked about the strong foundation laid by Dr. Ambedkar for independent India to move ahead and his efforts at strengthening the country’s democratic heritage. PM Modi also mentioned that self-respect, knowledge, and politeness were the three pillars of Dr. Ambedkar’s philosophy, and it is our education system’s responsibility now to take forward his philosophy.
Babasaheb Ambedkar gave a strong foundation to independent India so the nation could move forward while strengthening its democratic heritage: Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he addresses Association of Indian Universities annual meet via video conference pic.twitter.com/6NngduaCtj— ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2021
बाबासाहेब अम्बेडकर हमें जो मार्ग दिखाकर गए हैं, उस पर देश निरंतर चले, इसकी जिम्मेदारी हमारी शिक्षा व्यवस्था और हमारे विश्वविद्यालयों पर हमेशा रही है।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2021
जब प्रश्न एक राष्ट्र के रूप में साझा लक्ष्यों का हो, तो सामूहिक प्रयास ही सिद्धि का माध्यम बनते हैं। pic.twitter.com/8RdmkTM7ag
PM Modi also spoke about government schemes such as Jandhan, Jal Jeevan Mission, etc that are fulfilling Dr. Ambedkar’s dreams of ‘equal rights and equal opportunity for all’.
On Ambedkar Jayanti that coincided with the annual meet event, the PM also launched four books written by Shri Kishor Makwana:
Dr. Ambedkar Vyakti Darshan
Dr. Ambedkar Aayam Darshan
Dr. Ambedkar Jivan Darshan
Dr. Ambedkar Rashtra Darshan
PM Modi said that these books reflect the universal vision of Dr. B R Ambedkar. He was hopeful that these books will be widely read across colleges and universities.
बाबासाहेब को जब हम पढ़ते हैं, समझते हैं तो हमें अहसास होता है कि वे एक Universal Vision के व्यक्ति थे। pic.twitter.com/SuVuJcxtnR— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2021
About Ambedkar Jayanti
April 14 is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Dr. B R Ambedkar.
Dr. B R Ambedkar was the first Law Minister of Independent India, and a social reformer and an economist.
He was bestowed with Bharat Ratna in 1990 and he was the first Indian to earn a Doctorate (Ph.D) degree in Economics from abroad.
He was also the man behind giving ‘Ashok Chakra’ a prominent place in the Indian tricolour flag.
