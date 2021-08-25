PM Modi, Russia’s President Putin discuss Afghanistan situation, agrees to form channel for consultations

Prime Minister Modi and the President of Russia Vladimir Putin, amid mounting global concerns over the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, on August 24, 2021, in a phone call discussed the situation in Afghanistan and its implications for the region and the world.

The Prime Minister’s Office said that the leaders were of the view that it was significant for the two strategic partners to work together and they also instructed their senior officials to stay in touch.

After the telephonic conversation between the two leaders, both the countries agreed to set up a ‘permanent bilateral channel’ for consultations on the issues arising out of Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Modi in a tweet said, “Had a detailed and useful exchange of views with my friend President Putin on recent developments in Afghanistan. We also discussed issues on the bilateral agenda, including India-Russia Cooperation against COVID-19. We agreed to continue close consultations on important issues.”

Telephonic conversation between PM Modi and President Putin: What was discussed?

• Both sides noted the significance of coordinated efforts to ‘establish peace & stability' in Afghanistan and to ensure security in the region as a whole.

• PM Modi and President Putin expressed intention to enhance cooperation on countering the dissemination of the terrorist ideology and the drug threat emanating from war-torn Afghanistan.

• Several issues pertaining to the further development of the Russia-India special and privileged partnership, including trade and economy, were part of the discussion.

• Forthcoming multilateral engagements were also touched upon, including the meeting of the Council of SCO Heads of State, BRICS Summit, and India’s participation in the Eastern Economic Forum.

• PM Modi and Putin agreed to remain in touch on bilateral and global issues, in particular, the situation in Afghanistan.

PM Modi expresses gratitude to Russia for COVID assistance:

Prime Minister Modi expressed gratitude to Russian President Putin for the assistance in combating the COVID-19 infection. The assistance included the supply and production of the Russian vaccine in India and the shipment of the necessary medicines and medical equipment.

As per PMO, the leaders of India and Russia also expressed satisfaction at the progress in the partnership between the two nations, despite the COVID-19 challenge.

Why India & Russia is setting up a permanent bilateral channel’ for consultations?

During the exchange of views between PM Modi and Russian President Putin, both the parties noted the significance of concerted efforts which will contribute to the establishment of peace and stability in Afghanistan, also ensuring security in the region as a whole. Hence, it was agreed to establish a two-way channel for permanent consultations on this issue.

Meanwhile, Moscow had earlier praised the Taliban for restoring order following its takeover of Afghanistan.

National Security Advisors from BRICS countries meet on Afghan crisis:

National Security Advisor from the five BRICS nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) held a meeting virtually to discuss developments in Afghanistan.

The agenda of the discussion was cooperation among law enforcement agencies, healthcare. Health safety and counter-terrorism.

Background:

The ongoing discussion among the world leaders has been taking place as the Taliban takes control of Afghanistan, posing a global terror threat.

Apart from ensuring the safety and security of Afghans in the country, the leaders have also been facing challenges of recognizing Taliban as a governing body of Afghanistan.