PM Modi speaks to Qatar’s Amir; discuss cooperation in fields of energy security and investment

PM Modi on December 8, 2020, held a telephonic conversation with Qatar’s Amir, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hammad Al-Thani. During the conversation, both the heads decided to create a special task-force for facilitating the investment further by Qatar Investment Authority into India.

During the telephonic conversation, to improve the relations further, PM Modi and Qatar’s Amir vowed to boost the bilateral cooperation in the field of energy security and investment flows. As per the statement by PMO, Prime Minister also conveyed his felicitations to Qatar’s Amir for the National Day of Qatar.

PM Modi shared the news of the telephonic conversation through his official Twitter handle in which he noted that Qatar is a vital pillar of energy security of India and is a valued force of FDI.

Had a very pleasant conversation with my good friend @TamimBinHamad. Conveyed greetings for Qatar's forthcoming National Day. Qatar is a vital pillar of India's energy security and a valued source of FDI. We agreed to deepen our cooperation in all areas. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 8, 2020

Amir Al-Thani thanked PM Modi for the greetings. He also appreciated the enthusiasm with which Indians in Qatar participates in the National Day celebrations. During the conversation, he also conveyed his greetings to PM Modi for the recent Diwali festival.

Strengthening bilateral cooperation between India and Qatar:

The two leaders during the telephonic conversation discussed to boost the cooperation between both the countries in the fields of energy security and investment flows. They also reviewed the recent positive developments in this regard.

Task-force to boost Qatari investments:

PM Modi and Qatar’s Amir also decided to create a special task-force for facilitating investments by Qatar in India. They also resolved on exploring Qatari investments in the energy value-chain in India.

They both agreed to remain in regular touch and also looked forward to meet in person after the normalization of the situation caused by the pandemic.