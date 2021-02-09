PM Modi to hold talks with Afghan President, Shahtoot dam likely to be discussed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold summit-level talks today with Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani through video conference. During the exchange, discussions are likely to be held on Shahtoot dam and an agreement is likely to be signed.

Shahtoot Dam will provide clean drinking water to two million citizens of Kabul and will also be used for irrigation.

The dam is proposed to be constructed on the Kabul river basin, which is one of the five river basins of Afghanistan.

India has pledged to rebuild Afghanistan committing to USD 80 million worth of projects, out of which around 150 projects have already been announced by India.

Background

Union External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar had announced at the Geneva Donors Conference in November 2020 that India will be constructing the Shahtoot Dam on the Kabul river in Afghanistan and that the Governments of the two nations have recently concluded an agreement for the same.

Overall, India has completed a large number of infrastructure projects in Afghanistan, including the construction of the Salma Dam, the Afghan parliament building, which was inaugurated in 2015 and a 218-km road from Delaram to Zaranj along the Iranian border to provide alternative connectivity for Afghanistan through Iran.