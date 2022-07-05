PM Modi Varanasi Visit 2022: PM Modi to inaugurate, lay foundation stone of initiatives worth Rs 1800 crores

PM Modi Varanasi Visit 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives worth over Rs 1800 crores in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on July 7, 2022. PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for schemes worth over Rs 1200 crore and inaugurate 33 projects worth Rs 600 crore.

The Prime Minister will be visiting Varanasi to celebrate the completion of 100 days of UP Government's second term. He will be laying the foundation stone of a six-lane road from Lahartara to Vijaya Cinema, four-lane road from Pandeypur flyover to Ring Road and widening of the road from Kachari to Sandha to four lanes.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to inaugurate several schemes in the city and other projects including 'Dasashwamedh Bhawan' at Dashashwamedh Ghat, new building of Sindhaura Police Station, Phase II of Vedic Science Centre and first phase of Namo Ghat.

PM Modi to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives worth over Rs 1800 crores in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on July 7: PMO pic.twitter.com/fKfVylycMP — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2022

Key Projects to be Inaugurated in Varanasi

Akshay Patra Mid Day Meal Kitchen at LT College, Varanasi, which has a capacity of cooking mid day meals for almost one lakh students.

Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam inauguration at International Cooperation and Convention Centre-Rudraksh on implementation of the National Education Policy.

Multiple projects at Sampurnanand Sports Stadium, Sigra.

Road projects -

-Construction of Four Lane Road over bridge (ROB) on Babatpur-Kapsethi-Bhadohi Road

-Bridge on Varuna River on Central Jail road

-Widening of Pindra-Kathiraon Road

-Widening of Phoolpur-Sindhaura Link Road

-Strengthening/ Construction of 8 rural roads

-Construction of 7 PMGSY roads

-Widening of Dharsauna-Sindhaura road

Sewerage and water supply projects

-Rehabilitation of Old Trunk Sewer Line in Varanasi City

-Laying of sewer lines

-Over 25000 sewer house connections in Trans Varuna area

-Leakage repair works in Sis Varuna area

-Rural drinking water scheme at Taatepur village

Social and Education Sector Projects

-ITI at Village Mahgaon

-Phase-II of Vedic Vigyan Kendra in BHU

-Govt. Girls Home at Ramnagar

-Theme Park in Govt

-Old Age Women Home at Durgakund

Tourism Projects

-Development work of Sarnath Buddhist Circuit

-Construction of Paavan Path for Asht Vinakaya, Dwadash Jyotirling Yatra, Asht Bhairaw, Nav Gauri Yatra

-Tourism Development work of five stoppages in Panchkosi Parikrama Yatra Marg

-Tourism development various wards in Old Kashi

