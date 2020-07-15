PM Narendra Modi to virtually address ECOSOC on United Nation’s 75th anniversary on July 17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually give a keynote address at the valedictory session of the High-level Segment of the United Nations’ Economic and Social Council (UN ECOSOC) on July 17 in New York. The session will be on the 75th anniversary of the United Nations.

This has been considered as an important development, as the address will be PM Modi’s first speech at the UN after India’s elections to the Security Council. The PM will be joined by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Norway PM Erna Solberg.

The theme of the High-Level Segment which is held annually by ECOSOC is “Multilateralism after COVID 19: What kind of UN do we need at the 75th anniversary”. PM Modi had earlier delivered his address at the 70th anniversary of ECOSOC on January 22, 2016.

PM Modi will deliver keynote address virtually at Valedictory of High-Level Segment of UN ECOSOC on 17 July in New York, on eve of 75th anniversary of UN. It'll be the 1st speech of PM at UN after India’s Security Council win: TS Tirumurti, Permanent Representative of India to UN pic.twitter.com/z43YvqGX5e — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2020

Significance:

The event to be held on July 17 has its special significance as this will be the first opportunity wherein PM Modi will be addressing the broader UN membership since India’s election as a non-permanent member of the Security Council on June 17, 2020 (for the term 2021-22).

What to expect from the UN ECOSOC session In the light of changing international environment and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the session is expected to focus on critical forces that shape the course of multilateralism and explore ways that to bolster the multilateral agenda with the help of strong leadership, a broadening of participation, effective international institutions and an enhanced focus on global public goods.

India winning as the non-permanent member in UNSC:

On June 17, 2020, India won the non- permanent seat for the eighth time with 184 votes out of the total 192 polled.

India emerged as the single endorsed candidate from the Asian Pacific regional group. There has been a larger push for the country to be made a permanent member of the five nation-apex groupings, which comprises the UK, the US, China, Russia, and France.

About the UN Economic and Social Council:

The first meeting of UN ECOSOC was held on January 23, 1946, in London. India was the first President of ECOSOC in 1946 and the inaugural presidency of ECOSOC was held by Shri Ramaswami Mudaliar of India.

The organisation was established as one of the six principal organs of the UN and has been mandated to undertake the coordination of and to offer direction to, the social, economic, and cultural activities of the United Nations. It also has a responsibility for advancing International social and economic cooperation and development.