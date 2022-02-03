PM Modi to inaugurate Statue of Equality in Hyderabad on February 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Hyderabad on February 5, 2022. He will be dedicating a 216-feet tall ‘Statue of Equality’ commemorating 11th-century Bhakti Saint Sri Ramanujacharya to the nation in Hyderabad.

PM Modi will also visit International Crops Research Institute for Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) campus in Patancheru, Hyderabad and kickstart the 50th Anniversary celebrations of ICRISAT and inaugurate two research facilities- ICRISAT’s Climate Change Research Facility on Plant Protection and ICRISAT’s Rapid Generation Advancement Facility.

The Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a coordination meeting with the officials of various Heads of the department to review the preparations ahead of the Prime Minister's visit. The police department will make adequate security arrangements.

Statue of Equality

• The 216-feet tall Statue of Equality commemorates 11th-century Bhakti Saint Sri Ramanujacharya, who promoted the idea of equality in all aspects including faith, caste and creed.

• The Statue of Equality is made up of panchaloha, a combination of five metals including gold, silver, brass, copper and zync.

• The statue will be one of the tallest metallic statues in sitting position, in the world.

• The statue is mounted on a 54-ft high base building called ‘Bhadra Vedi’. The building has floors devoted for a Vedic digital library with ancient Indian texts and research centre, a theatre and an educational gallery detailing many works of Sri Ramanujacharya.

• The statue has been conceptualised by Sri Ramanujacharya Ashram's Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swami.

Other Details

A 3D Presentation Mapping programme will be showcased during the event on the life journey and teaching of Sri Ramanujacharya.

Prime Minister will also visit identical recreations of 108 Divya Desams (ornately carved temples) that surround the Statue of Equality.

Sri Ramanujacharya worked tirelessly for the upliftment of people with the spirit of every human being equal regardless of nationality, gender, race, caste or creed. The inauguration of the Statue of Equality is a part of the 12-day Sri Ramanuja Sahasrabdi Samaroham, the ongoing 1000th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Ramanujacharya.

ICRISAT’s Climate Change Research Facility on Plant Protection and Rapid Generation Advancement Facility.

These two facilities will be dedicated to the smallholder farmers of Asia and sub-Saharan Africa.

Besides these two facilities, PM Modi will also unveil a specially designed logo of ICRISAT and launch a commemorative stamp.