Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

PM Modi visits Azadi@75 Expo in Lucknow, digitally hands over keys to 75,000 beneficiaries of PMAY-U

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited ‘Azadi@75- New Urban India: Transforming Urban Landscape' Expo in Lucknow. He also digitally handed over the keys of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Urban (PMAY-U) houses to 75,000 beneficiaries in 75 districts of UP.

Created On: Oct 5, 2021 12:22 ISTModified On: Oct 5, 2021 12:28 IST

Prime Minister Modi on October 5, 2021, inaugurated and visited ‘Azadi@75- New Urban India: Transforming Urban Landscape' Expo at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

The Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, and Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel were also present at the Conference-cum-Expo.

On his visit to Lucknow, Prime Minister Modi also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 75 Urban Development Projects of Uttar Pradesh under Smart Cities Mission and AMRUT.

The latest is the third visit to Lucknow by Prime Minister Modi to the state in recent time and has been considered to be a ground for launching the upcoming election campaign in Uttar Pradesh.  

PM Modi visits Lucknow: Key Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the capital of Uttar Pradesh digitally handed over the keys of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Urban (PMAY-U) houses to 75,000 beneficiaries in 75 districts of UP. He also virtually interacted with the beneficiaries of the scheme.

Prime Minister Modi flagged off 75 buses under FAME-II for 7 cities including Kanpur, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Jhansi, Gorakhpur, and Ghaziabad.

He also released a Coffee Table Book encompassing 75 projects that have been implemented under various flagship missions of the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry of India.

While visiting Azadi@75 Expo, Prime Minister walked through three exhibitions being set up in Expo. He announced the setting up of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Chair in Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University in Lucknow.

About Azadi@75 Expo in Lucknow

The conference-cum-Expo has been themed on transforming the urban landscape with a specific focus on the transformative changes that have been brought about in Uttar Pradesh.

All the states and UTs across the country will participate in the conference-cum-expo. It will further help in experience commitment, sharing, and direction for further action.

As per the official release, the conference-cum-expo in Lucknow is being organized by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs from October 5 to 7, 2021 as part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’. It added that the exhibitions will showcase the achievements so far under various Flagship Urban Missions of the ministry.

The conference-cum-expo in Lucknow will be opened for the general public for two days- October 6 and 7.

Themes of exhibits

The themes of the exhibits are Water Secure Cities, Clean Urban India, Housing for all, New Construction Technologies, Sustainable Mobility, Smart City Development, and Cities Promoting Livelihood Opportunities.

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS

Related Categories

RRB NTPC Exam 2020 : Check Application status here from 21st to 30th Sep, 2020. Also, get complete details.

Related Stories

Comment (0)

Post Comment

9 + 9 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF July 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF June 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF May 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF April 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF March 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF July 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF June 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF May 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF April 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF March 2021
    View all