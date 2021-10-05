PM Modi visits Azadi@75 Expo in Lucknow, digitally hands over keys to 75,000 beneficiaries of PMAY-U

Prime Minister Modi on October 5, 2021, inaugurated and visited ‘Azadi@75- New Urban India: Transforming Urban Landscape' Expo at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

The Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, and Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel were also present at the Conference-cum-Expo.

On his visit to Lucknow, Prime Minister Modi also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 75 Urban Development Projects of Uttar Pradesh under Smart Cities Mission and AMRUT.

The latest is the third visit to Lucknow by Prime Minister Modi to the state in recent time and has been considered to be a ground for launching the upcoming election campaign in Uttar Pradesh.

PM Narendra Modi visits 'Azadi@75-New Urban India: Transforming Urban Landscape’ Expo at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow.



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, UP Governor Anandiben Patel & UP CM Yogi Adityanath were also present here. pic.twitter.com/nMaZHf66M4 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 5, 2021

PM Modi visits Lucknow: Key Highlights

• Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the capital of Uttar Pradesh digitally handed over the keys of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Urban (PMAY-U) houses to 75,000 beneficiaries in 75 districts of UP. He also virtually interacted with the beneficiaries of the scheme.

Lucknow: PM Narendra Modi digitally handover keys of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U) houses to 75,000 beneficiaries in 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh.



He also interacts with beneficiaries of the scheme in Uttar Pradesh, virtually pic.twitter.com/zpdnucexwr — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 5, 2021

• Prime Minister Modi flagged off 75 buses under FAME-II for 7 cities including Kanpur, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Jhansi, Gorakhpur, and Ghaziabad.

• He also released a Coffee Table Book encompassing 75 projects that have been implemented under various flagship missions of the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry of India.

• While visiting Azadi@75 Expo, Prime Minister walked through three exhibitions being set up in Expo. He announced the setting up of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Chair in Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University in Lucknow.

About Azadi@75 Expo in Lucknow

The conference-cum-Expo has been themed on transforming the urban landscape with a specific focus on the transformative changes that have been brought about in Uttar Pradesh.

All the states and UTs across the country will participate in the conference-cum-expo. It will further help in experience commitment, sharing, and direction for further action.

As per the official release, the conference-cum-expo in Lucknow is being organized by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs from October 5 to 7, 2021 as part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’. It added that the exhibitions will showcase the achievements so far under various Flagship Urban Missions of the ministry.

The conference-cum-expo in Lucknow will be opened for the general public for two days- October 6 and 7.

Themes of exhibits

The themes of the exhibits are Water Secure Cities, Clean Urban India, Housing for all, New Construction Technologies, Sustainable Mobility, Smart City Development, and Cities Promoting Livelihood Opportunities.