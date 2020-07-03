PM in Ladakh: PM Modi meets soldiers injured in Galwan Valley clash, praises their bravery and valour

PM in Ladakh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise visit to Ladakh on July 3, 2020. The Prime Minister reached there early morning accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief MM Naravane.

Earlier visuals of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival in Ladakh, he was later briefed by senior officials in Nimmoo. pic.twitter.com/fDO6qvpMcM — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2020

The Prime Minister met soldiers who were injured in the violent clash at Galwan valley. PM Modi spoke to the soldiers and said that the braves who left us, they didn’t depart without reason. He assured them that you all gave a befitting reply and urged them on by saying that their bravery , the blood they shed will inspire our youth and countrymen for generations.

The braves who left us, they didn’t depart without reason, all of you gave a befitting reply. Your bravery, the blood you shed will inspire our youth and countrymen for generations: PM Modi to soldiers who were injured in #GalwanValleyClash of June 15 pic.twitter.com/vv6siAT0s7 — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2020

PM Modi highlighted that a message has gone to the world about the valour shown by you braves. "The way you stood up to the powers, the world wishes to know who are these braves? What is their training? What is their sacrifice? World is analysing your bravery," PM Modi said.

#WATCH Our country has never bowed down and will never bow down to any world power, and I am able to say this because of braves like you: PM Modi in Leh pic.twitter.com/Buc5KkbhaM — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2020

While addressing the Indian soldiers in Nimmoo, Ladakh, the Prime Minister lauded their strength and courage and said that their courage is higher than the heights where they are posted today. He stated that the bravery shown by the Indian soldiers has sent a message to the world about India's strength.

Your courage is higher than the heights where you are posted today: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing soldiers in Ladakh pic.twitter.com/pLSpPsz45e — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2020

The Prime Minister paid his tributes to the bravehearts who martyred at Galwan in the clash between Indian and Chinese troops on June 15. He reiterated that the bravery of 14 Corps will be talked about everywhere and the tales of your bravery and valour are echoing in every house in the country.

Bravery pre-requisite for peace

PM Modi stated that bravery is a pre-requisite for peace and those who are weak can never initiate peace. He said that whether during World Wars or peace, whenever the need arises, the world has seen the victory of our bravehearts and their efforts towards peace.

Whether World Wars or peace, whenever the need arises, the world has seen the victory of our braves and their efforts towards peace. We have worked for the betterment of humanity: PM in Ladakh https://t.co/3gdNijdrja — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2020

PM Modi highlighted that we are the same people who pray to the flute playing Lord Krishna and idolise and follow the same Lord Krishna who carries the 'Sudarshana Chakra'.

#WATCH We are the same people who pray to the flute playing Lord Krishna but we are also the same people who idolise and follow the same Lord Krishna who carries the 'Sudarshana Chakra': PM Modi in Ladakh pic.twitter.com/lAqCjeXpqv — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2020

PM Modi further stated that from Leh, Ladakh to Siachen and Kargil to Galwan's icy waters, every mountain, every peak is a witness to the valour of Indian soldiers.

#WATCH "From Leh, Ladakh to Siachen and Kargil...and Galwan's icy waters...every mountain, every peak is witness to the valour of Indian soldiers," PM Modi to soldiers in Ladakh pic.twitter.com/JTcHM4cSSV — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2020

Age of Expansion is over: PM

The Prime Minister during his speech reiterated that the age of expansionism is over. He stressed that this is the age of development. The PM highlighted that history is a witness that expansionist forces have either lost or were forced to turn back.

#WATCH "Age of expansionism is over, this is the age of development. History is witness that expansionist forces have either lost or were forced to turn back," PM Modi in #Ladakh pic.twitter.com/0GzeF0K4ul — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2020

The Prime Minister announced that India has increased the expenditure on development on infrastructure in the border area by three times.

PM Modi visits forward position in Nimmoo

The Prime Minister first visited India's forward position in Nimoo and was briefed there by senior officials regarding the current security situation. The Prime Minister also interacted with the Indian Army, Air Force and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). Nimu, which is located at 11000 feet is among the tough terrains on the bank of Indus river, surrounded by Zanskar range.

PM Modi is presently at one of the forward locations in Nimu, Ladakh. He reached there early morning.He is interacting with personnel of Army, Air Force & ITBP. Located at 11,000 feet,this is among the tough terrains, surrounded by Zanskar range and on the banks of the Indus. pic.twitter.com/ZcBqOjRzcw — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2020

Here is an official video of the Prime Minister being briefed by senior officials in Nimmoo, Ladakh.

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi briefed by senior officials in Nimmoo, Ladakh pic.twitter.com/uTWaaCwUVL — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2020

Significance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unexpected visit to Ladakh has come as a huge surprise. This is one of the rare instances when the country's Prime Minister has visited forward areas amid ongoing tension. The move gives out a powerful statement, especially for the Indian Armed Forces and is expected to tremendously bolster their morale.

Background

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was earlier scheduled to visit Ladakh today to review the Indian Armed Forces' preparedness amid the ongoing border standoff with China. However, the visit was rescheduled for reasons unknown.

India-China border tensions heightened after a violent clash broke out in Galwan valley when the Chinese troops tried to unilaterally change the status quo amid de-escalation talks. Twenty Indian soldiers lost their lives in the clash. Both India and China have been having several rounds of talks to ease the border tensions.