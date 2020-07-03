Study at Home
Search

PM in Ladakh: PM Modi meets soldiers injured in Galwan Valley clash, praises their bravery and valour

PM in Ladakh:  PM Modi stated that bravery is a pre-requisite for peace and those who are weak can never initiate peace.

Jul 3, 2020 19:37 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon

PM in Ladakh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise visit to Ladakh on July 3, 2020. The Prime Minister reached there early morning accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief MM Naravane.

The Prime Minister met soldiers who were injured in the violent clash at Galwan valley. PM Modi spoke to the soldiers and said that the braves who left us, they didn’t depart without reason. He assured them that you all gave a befitting reply and urged them on by saying that their bravery , the blood they shed will inspire our youth and countrymen for generations.

PM Modi highlighted that a message has gone to the world about the valour shown by you braves. "The way you stood up to the powers, the world wishes to know who are these braves? What is their training? What is their sacrifice? World is analysing your bravery," PM Modi said.

While addressing the Indian soldiers in Nimmoo, Ladakh, the Prime Minister lauded their strength and courage and said that their courage is higher than the heights where they are posted today. He stated that the bravery shown by the Indian soldiers has sent a message to the world about India's strength.

The Prime Minister paid his tributes to the bravehearts who martyred at Galwan in the clash between Indian and Chinese troops on June 15.  He reiterated that the bravery of 14 Corps will be talked about everywhere and the tales of your bravery and valour are echoing in every house in the country.

Bravery pre-requisite for peace

PM Modi stated that bravery is a pre-requisite for peace and those who are weak can never initiate peace. He said that whether during World Wars or peace, whenever the need arises, the world has seen the victory of our bravehearts and their efforts towards peace.

PM Modi highlighted that we are the same people who pray to the flute playing Lord Krishna and idolise and follow the same Lord Krishna who carries the 'Sudarshana Chakra'.

PM Modi further stated that from Leh, Ladakh to Siachen and Kargil to Galwan's icy waters, every mountain, every peak is a witness to the valour of Indian soldiers. 

Age of Expansion is over: PM

The Prime Minister during his speech reiterated that the age of expansionism is over. He stressed that this is the age of development. The PM highlighted that history is a witness that expansionist forces have either lost or were forced to turn back.

The Prime Minister announced that India has increased the expenditure on development on infrastructure in the border area by three times.

PM Modi visits forward position in Nimmoo

The Prime Minister first visited India's forward position in Nimoo and was briefed there by  senior officials regarding the current security situation. The Prime Minister also interacted with the Indian Army, Air Force and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).  Nimu, which is located at 11000 feet is among the tough terrains on the bank of Indus river, surrounded by Zanskar range. 

Here is an official video of the Prime Minister being briefed by senior officials in Nimmoo, Ladakh.

Significance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unexpected visit to Ladakh has come as a huge surprise. This is one of the rare instances when the country's Prime Minister has visited forward areas amid ongoing tension. The move gives out a powerful statement, especially for the Indian Armed Forces and is expected to tremendously bolster their morale. 

Background

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was earlier scheduled to visit Ladakh today to review the Indian Armed Forces' preparedness amid the ongoing border standoff with China. However, the visit was rescheduled for reasons unknown. 

India-China border tensions heightened after a violent clash broke out in Galwan valley when the Chinese troops tried to unilaterally change the status quo  amid de-escalation talks. Twenty Indian soldiers lost their lives in the clash. Both  India and China have been having several rounds of talks to ease the border tensions. 

Download our Current Affairs & GK app For exam preparation

डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए

AndroidIOS

Related Categories