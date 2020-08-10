PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra at Raj Ghat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 8 inaugurated Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra in New Delhi. The Kendra is an interactive experience centre on Swachh Bharat Mission.

It is situated at Raj Ghat which is a samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi. During the occasion, PM Modi also watched a short video on ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’ at the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra.

Inaugurating the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra in Delhi. https://t.co/GBr6MLjJnE — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 8, 2020

Objective of Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra:

As per the official statement released by Prime Minister’s Office, the installations at Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra (RSK) will introduce the future generations to the successful journey of the world’s largest behavior campaign, which is the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM).

Sharing some glimpses from the newly inaugurated Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra. pic.twitter.com/bhGF3saejr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 8, 2020

The statement further added that the balanced mix of outdoor and digital installations at the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra (RSK) will impart awareness, information, and education Swachhata and the related aspects.

The interplay of the processes will be presented through success stories, assimilative learning, and thematic messages in an interactive format.

Gandagi Mukt Bharat Campaign:

On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also referred to the anniversary of the ‘Quit India Movement’ and launched ‘Gandagi Mukt Bharat’.

आइए, आज से 15 अगस्त तक यानि स्वतंत्रता दिवस तक देश में एक सप्ताह लंबा अभियान चलाएं।



स्वराज के सम्मान का सप्ताह, यानि ‘गंदगी भारत छोड़ो सप्ताह’। pic.twitter.com/vsLbxMF7Ml — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 8, 2020

It is a special week-long campaign for Swachhata in the run-up to the Independence Day. Under this, on each day till August 15, 2020, there will be special initiatives undertaken across the whole country.