PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Mauritius SC building: Why is this significant for Indian Ocean Region?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi jointly inaugurated the new Supreme Court Building of Mauritius along with Mauritian PM Pravind Jugnauth through video conferencing on July 30, 2020.

Mauritius Prime Minister thanked PM Modi for demonstrating once again that Mauritius is very close to his heart. He also conveyed his solidarity with PM Modi, the government, and the people of India in these trying times.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the government and people of Mauritius for the effective management of the COVID pandemic. He expressed his happiness that India was able to support this effort through timely supplies of medicines and the sharing of experiences.

PM Modi further highlighted that both India and Mauritius respect our independent judiciaries as important pillars of our democratic systems and the new Supreme Court building, with its modern design and construction, is a mark of this respect.

Why is this significant for the Indian Ocean Region?

PM Modi during his address stated that Mauritius is at the heart of India’s approach to the Indian Ocean region. He said that it was in the nation that he had first spoken about India’s vision of ‘SAGAR – Security and Growth for All in the Region’.

PM Modi reiterated that for India, the most fundamental principle in development cooperation is respecting our partners and that is why our development cooperation does not come with any conditions. He pointed out that history has taught us how nations were forced into dependence partnerships in the name of development partnerships, which gave rise to colonial and imperial rule and also global power blocks.

He stated that India is honoured to help in the construction of the Parliament building in Afghanistan, it is also proud to be associated with the construction of the Mahatma Gandhi Convention Centre in Niger.

India’s relations with Indian Ocean Rim Countries

India has revitalised its relations with most of the Indian Ocean Rim nations with several cooperation agreements.

Maldives

India has signed 18 agreement and MoUs with the Maldives since early 2019 to expand cooperation in sectors including health, culture, security and infrastructure. India had announced a financial assistance package worth $1.4 billion during the state visit of Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih to India in December 2018.

Sri Lanka

India’s total development assistance to Sri Lanka stands a little over $3.45 billion, out of which $560 million is in the form of a grant. India’s development assistance programmes in the nation mostly focus on infrastructural development, capacity-building, human resources development and connectivity improvement.

Under India’s massive housing project, the Indian government plans to construct 50,000 houses in Sri Lanka, out of which over 48,600 houses have been constructed already. It is India’s largest grant assistance project in Sri Lanka.

India has also extended major support in improving connectivity in Sri Lanka, especially after the 2004 Tsunami, when it helped restore arterial railway lines in the nation and helped reconnect northern Sri Lanka with the rest of the country.

Mauritius

India had announced a Special Economic Package worth $353 million in 2016, under grant assistance, for infrastructure projects in Mauritius. India had also announced Lines of Credit worth $600 million at concessional terms with a primary focus on developmental projects.