PM Narendra Modi launches Champions Portal for MSMEs Industry: All you need to know!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Champions platform on June 1, 2020. The technology platform aims to be a real one-stop place for the stressed MSME sector.

The Champions portal will aim to resolve the problems of MSMEs including those of finance, raw materials, labour and regulatory permissions.

Champions stand for Creation and Harmonious Application of Modern Processes for Increasing the Output and National Strength to empower MSMEs.

Focus The Champions portal will help in making the smaller units big by solving their grievances, encouraging, supporting, helping and handholding. The technology system has been set up to help the MSMEs in present difficult situations and also to handhold them to become national and international champions.

This is a one stop place for MSME sector. The focus areas are support & hand-holding, grievance redressal, harnessing entrepreneurial talent and discovering new business opportunities. https://t.co/diLjzKeRY5 pic.twitter.com/d9t8XGJcxT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 1, 2020

Objective

To help them capture new opportunities: The portal will help the MSMEs get new opportunities including manufacturing of medical equipment and accessories like PPEs, masks, etc and supply them in National and International markets;

To identify and encourage the sparks: It will help identify the potential MSMEs who are able to withstand the current situation and can become national and international champions.

What is Champions Portal?

• Champions Portal is a technology-packed control room-cum-management information system.

• The system is powered by ICT tools including telephone, internet and video conference and also Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics and Machine Learning.

• It is also fully integrated on a real-time basis with the government’s main grievances portal CPGRAMS and MSME Ministry’s other web-based mechanisms.

• The entire ICT structure has been indigenously created with the help of the National Informatics Centre in no cost.

• Similarly, the physical infrastructure was created in one of the ministry’s dumping rooms in record time.

• As a part of the system, a network of control rooms has been created in a Hub & Spoke Model. While the hub is located in New Delhi in the Secretary MSME’s office, the spokes are located in the States in various offices and institutions of MSME Ministry.

• Till now, 66 state-level control rooms are created and have been made functional. They are connected through video conference in addition to the Champions portal.

• The government has issued a detailed standard operating procedure (SOP) to the officers and staff who have been deployed and training will be conducted for them.