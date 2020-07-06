PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Asia’s largest Solar Power Plant on July 10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate Asia's largest solar power plant in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district on July 10, 2020. The announcement was made by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

PM Narendra Modi will be dedicating the 750 MW ultra mega solar power plant to the nation through video conferencing. The Union Minister for Power and Renewable Energy RK Singh has also been invited to attend the inauguration of the massive power plant.

Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Power Project

• The Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Power Project is located in the Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh. It has a total solar installed capacity of 750 MW.

• Spread over 1,590 acres of land, it is one of the largest single-site solar power plants in Asia.

• A joint venture company by the name of Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited (RUMSL) was set up by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) and Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikash Nigam Limited (MPUVNL) for the successful implementation of the project.

• The total cost of the project is expected to be around Rs 4000 crore. In January 2018, the World Bank had approved USD 30 million loan for the internal infrastructure of the project.

• As per reports, around 24 percent of the power generated by the Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Plant will go to Delhi Metro Rail Services.

Background

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set the national goal to achieve 100 GW of solar power generation capacity by 2022 when India will complete 75 years of its Independence from British rule. The inauguration of the mega solar power plants will be a forward step for India in realising this goal and shifting dependence on more environment-friendly and renewable energy sources.