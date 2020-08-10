PM Narendra Modi to reveal new outline for self-reliant India on August 15: Defence Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a new outline for a self-reliant India during in his Independence Day address to the nation from the Red Fort on August 15, 2020. This was confirmed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on August 9, 2020.

The defence minister said stated that various government departments and ministries are working towards seriously implementing the Prime Minister's call to make India self-reliant or Atmanirbhar. Singh said that this is an attempt to a fresh dimension to Mahatma Gandhi's push for 'Swadeshi'.

The Defence Minister shared the information while speaking at an online event organised to pay tributes to revolutionary freedom fighter Udham Singh. The Minister is expected to launch the Atmanirbhar Bharat Saptah today leading up to Independence Day.

India's Atmanirbhar Initiative

• The Defence Minister stated that the coronavirus pandemic has shown that a country may not be able to effectively protect its sovereignty if it is not self-reliant.

• He stated that our government will not allow any harm to India's self respect and sovereignty at any cost,.

• He further stated that PM Modi will be presenting before the nation a new outline for a self-reliant India in his Independence Day 2020 address.

• The Minister, while referring to the defence ministry's decision to ban the import of 101 military weapons and platforms, said that major and tough decisions are being taken to promote self-reliance in defence production.

• He further stated that big weapons systems will now be produced in India and the country will look for their export to make it a hub for defence manufacturing.

Background

The Union Defence Ministry has banned the import of 101 weapons and military platforms till 2024. The weapons and military systems include light combat helicopters, transport aircraft, conventional submarines and cruise missiles. The move aims to boost indigenous production of defence equipment and technologies.