PM Narendra Modi's UAE visit postponed amid Omicron scare

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been postponed amid the surge in the number of Omicron cases across the globe. The Prime Minister was supposed to visit UAE on January 6, 2022.

The scheduled trip has reportedly been rescheduled due to the rise in Omicron cases across the world. The visit is likely to be pushed to February 2022.

The visit would have been Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first foreign visit in the new year. It was scheduled at a time when the two nations are looking to be celebrating 50 years of their diplomatic ties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to UAE postponed. PM Modi was scheduled to visit the UAE on Jan 6: Sources



PM Modi was expected to visit the India Pavilion at the Dubai Expo, which showcases India's culture, Yoga, Ayurveda to Space programme. The foreign ministers of the new quad bloc- India, US, UAE and Israel- are expected to hold a meeting on the margins of Dubai Expo 2020.

Comprehensive and Strategic Partnership

PM Modi's visit to UAE in August 2015 had marked the beginning of a new Comprehensive and Strategic Partnership between India and UAE. It was followed by a visit to India from Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of UAE Armed Forces in February 2016.

Omicron Cases

There has been a sudden rise in COVID-19 cases across the world, especially in the United States and Europe. India is also witnessing a surge in cases amid the threat of the new Covid variant- Omicron due to which several states have begun imposing new restrictions like bringing back night curfews.

The UAE has reported over 2,234 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, while India has reported 9,195 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.