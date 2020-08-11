Role of each state important in overall control of COVID-19, says PM Modi during video conference with CMs

PM Narendra Modi held a video conference with Chief Ministers of 10 states on August 11, 2020 to discuss COVID-19 related situation in their regions. Addressing all the CMs, the Prime Minister said that every state is fighting the battle against the challenging situation arising due to COVID-19 pandemic and that the role of each and every state is important in the overall control of the spread of the disease.

PM Modi noted that the average fatality rate has been continuously decreasing while the recovery rate has been increasing each day, which shows that measures being taken are in the right direction

PM Modi further highlighted that as per experts, if within 72 hours, a person is diagnosed, then the spread can be controlled to a great extent. So, it is important that all the people who come in contact with an infected person must be tested within 72 hours.

The Prime Minister also observed that in some districts of UP, Haryana and Delhi, there was a phase when COVID-19 became a big problem but the governments held review meetings and a committee was formed under the chairmanship of Home Minister Amit Shah. PM Modi declared that to a great extent,"we achieved the results that we wanted."

The Prime Minister was holding a discussion with the Chief Ministers from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, Bihar, Gujarat, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh. The meeting comes at a time when India's coronavirus tally has risen above 2.27 million, including 1.58M recoveries and 45, 257 deaths.

Current Cap of 35% in State Disaster Relief Fund for COVID expenditure not sufficient: Punjab CM

During the video conference, Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh pointed out that the current cap of 35% in State Disaster Relief Fund for COVID related expenditure, as per MHA guidelines, is not sufficient to meet the current requirements. The Punjab CM sought a liberal financial package from the Prime Minister for states to fill the collection gap caused by the pandemic.

Tamil Nadu CM requests ad-hoc grant of Rs 1,000 crore from NDRF, 9,000 crore rupees special grant

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami stated during the video conference with PM Modi that the state has already fully exhausted its State Disaster Response and Mitigation Fund. He requested for an ad-hoc grant of Rs 1,000 crore from NDRF immediately to fight pandemic.

Palaniswami also requested for a special grant worth Rs 9000 crore for Tamil Nadu to combat COVID-19 and its after effects on the state's economy. He also requested early release of GST compensation for April-June, 2020.

The Chief Minister further said that the state has received Rs 512.64 crore from the Centre in 2 tranches under Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness package out of Rs 712.64 crore allotted to state. He requested this package to be increased to Rs 3,000 crore as his earlier request.

Significance

This was the Prime Minister's 7th such meeting with the Chief Ministers to discuss the coronavirus pandemic. He had previously sought suggestions from the Chief Ministers before extending the nationwide lockdown each time and the subsequent implementation of unlock. The Prime Minister's last meeting with the Chief Ministers on the situation was held in June.

Maharashtra worst-hit state

Maharashtra continues to hold on to its position of being the worst-hit state in the country with over 5 lakh confirmed coronavirus cases, including 3.5 lakh recoveries and 17,757 deaths. Tamil Nadu follows second with around 2.97 lakh confirmed COVID cases including 2.39 lakh recoveries and 4,927 death. Andhra Pradesh comes third with 2.28 lakh corona cases including 1.39 lakh recoveries and 2,036 deaths.

Besides these states, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka reported the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the last 24 hours.

Background

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had interacted with the Chief Ministers of 6 states on August 10, 2020 to review the flood situation due to incessant rainfall in certain regions. PM Modi held a video conference with Chief Ministers of Kerala, Bihar, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka to review their ongoing efforts to prepare to deal with the south-west monsoon and current flood situation in the country.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister emphasized on better coordination between all central and state agencies to establish a permanent system for forecasting of floods. The Prime Minister also emphasised on the extensive use of innovative technologies for improving forecast and warning system. He also stated that investment should be increased in localized early warning system so that the people in affected areas are provided with a timely warning in case of a threatening situation as a breach of river embankment.

He also stressed on following all health precautions while undertaking rescue efforts in the view of COVID-19. He further stated that the States should ensure that all development and infrastructure projects are being built with resilience to withstand local disasters, to reduce consequential losses.