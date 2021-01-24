PM Narendra Modi likely to address World Economic Forum on January 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the virtual session of World Economic Forum on January 28, 2021. Chinese President Xi Jinping is also expected to address the forum.

The World Economic Forum 2021 is scheduled to be held through video conference from January 26-29 at Davos in Switzerland.

The theme of the forum this year is "The Great Reset" and it represents a commitment to jointly and urgently build the foundations of the global economic and social system to ensure a more equitable, fair, sustainable and resilient future.

Key Highlights

• The World Economic Forum will be held in a twin format, including both virtual and in-person attendance.

• It will aim to connect key global governmental and business leaders in Davos through a global multi-stakeholder network in 400 cities around the world to pave way for a forward-oriented dialogue driven by the younger generation.

• The Forum also includes extraordinary meeting, which will take place between May 13-16 in Singapore, which is expected to be attended by world leaders.

• This decision has been taken while taking into consideration the criteria concerning the evolution of the pandemic in Asia and Europe.

The World Economic Forum expects to be able to convene in-person in 2022.