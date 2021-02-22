PM Modi's visit to Assam, West Bengal: PM lays foundation stone of various projects in Dhemaji, Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated several important projects of the oil and gas sector to the nation at Silapathar in the Dhemaji district, Assam on February 22, 2021. The Prime Minister is currently visiting Assam and would be later going to West Bengal.

In Assam, the Prime Minister also inaugurated a Gas Compressor Station at Hebeda Village, Makum, Tinsukia, Oil India Limited's Secondary Tank Farm at Madhuban, Dibrugarh and the INDMAX Unit at Indian Oil’s Bongaigaon Refinery.

He also inaugurated the Dhemaji Engineering College and laid the foundation stone for Sualkuchi Engineering College.

Assam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates and lays the foundation stone of various projects in Silapathar, Dhemaji pic.twitter.com/ooWMf1RATB — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2021

Benefits

These projects are expected to usher in an era of energy security and prosperity and open bright avenues of opportunity for local youth.

They are in line with the Prime Minister's vision of Purvodaya to boost Eastern India's socio-economic growth.

Speaking during the launch of various projects in Silapathar, Dhemaji, the Prime Minister said that the centre and Assam government are working collaboratively to develop State infrastructure.

Despite the State having great potential, former govts gave it 'sautela' treatment by overlooking development in various sectors: PM Modi during various projects' launch in Silapathar, Dhemaji

PM Modi also stated that Assam's tea, tourism, handloom and handicraft will strengthen the State's self-reliance. He added saying with 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas', CM Sarbananda Sonowal's government worked on several projects.

The Prime Minister further highlighted that the Bogibeel Bridge has been completed and the Kaliabhomora Bridge on Brahmaputra will improve Assam's connectivity and a four-lane national highway work is also in progress.

With 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas', CM Sarbananda Sonowal's govt worked on several projects. Bogibeel Bridge has been completed, Kaliabhomora Bridge on Brahmaputra will improve Assam's connectivity. Four-lane national highway work is also in progress: PM Modi in Silapathar, Dhemaji

West Bengal

In West Bengal, Prime Minister will be inaugurating several railway projects in Hooghly.

In a series of tweets, Modi said that the great soil of West Bengal has nurtured extraordinary individuals who have contributed towards national progress and added saying that it is our vision and effort to ensure West Bengal gets top quality development.

The Prime Minister will also be inaugurating the extension of Metro Railway from Noapara to Dakshineswar and flag off the first service on this stretch. This 4.1 km extension has been constructed at a cost of Rs. 464 crore, which has been fully funded by the Central Government.

Benefits

The construction will decongest road traffic and improve urban mobility. It will also ease out access to the two world-famous Kali Temples at Kalighat and Dakshineswar, for lakhs of tourists and devotees.

Third line between Kalaikunda and Jhargra

Prime Minister will also inaugurate the third line between Kalaikunda and Jhargram over a stretch of 30 km of the 132 km long Kharagpur-Adityapur Third Line Project of South Eastern Railway.

The project was sanctioned with an estimated cost of Rs. 1312 crores.

Benefits

• The third line will help ensure seamless movement of passenger and freight trains on Howrah-Mumbai Trunk route.

Howrah - Bandel - Azimganj section of Eastern Railway

• Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation the doubling of Azimganj to Khargraghat Road section, which is a part of Howrah - Bandel - Azimganj section of Eastern Railway.

• The project has been laid at a project cost of about Rs 240 crore.

Fourth line between Dankuni and Baruipara

The Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation the fourth line between Dankuni and Baruipara (11.28 km) of Howrah - Bardhaman Chord Line. It will be laid at the cost of Rs 195 cr.

The third line will also be inaugurated between Rasulpur and Magra (42.42 km) of Howrah - Bardhaman Main Line laid at the cost of Rs 759 cr, which serves as the principal gateway of Kolkata.

Benefits

These projects will ensure better operational fluidity, less travel time and enhanced safety of train operations, as well as boost the overall economic growth of the region.