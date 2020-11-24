Safety is as important as speed, says PM Modi on COVID-19 vaccine; States to set up cold storage facilities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a virtual meeting on November 24, 2020 with Chief Ministers of states with high case load over the prevailing COVID-19 situation. Home Minister Amit Shah also participated in the video conference.

During the virtual meeting, the Prime Minister highlighted that India is in a better situation today than other countries when it comes to recovery and fatality rates, as a result of joint efforts.

However, the Prime Minister put across a word of caution saying, "Seeing good recovery rates, many think virus is weak & they'll recover soon, this has led to rampant carelessness." He underlined the need to need to focus on ensuring that people are alert and transmission is curbed and said that we have to bring positivity rate under 5 percent.

Govt making district hospitals self-sufficient in oxygen generation

The Prime Minister highlighted that there is also a focus on making oxygen and ventilators available. He said that the government is trying to make the medical colleges and district hospitals self-sufficient in oxygen generation. He informed that efforts are ongoing to establish more than 160 oxygen generation plants in the country.

Safety as important as speed

PM Modi further stated that safety is as important as speed for us so, whichever vaccine India will give to its citizens will be safe on all scientific standards. He added that vaccine distribution strategy will be chalked out in collective coordination with states and the states must also start working on setting up cold storage facilities.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said during the meeting that the state is ready with cold chain storage facilities for the vaccine. He informed that training of healthcare workers who will administer vaccine is also underway.

COVID Vaccine development

The Prime Minister assured that the Indian government is keeping a track of each development in vaccine development and it is in touch with Indian vaccine developers and manufacturers. He informed that India is also in touch with global regulators, governments of other countries, multinational organisations and international companies.

How many vaccines doses will be available in India and what price?

PM Modi said that it is not certain whether there will be one, two or three doses of a vaccine. He also said that the price of the vaccine has also not been decided.

Vaccine Distribution Plan

PM Modi urged the states to send detailed plans on how they plan to take the vaccine to the lowest levels. He said that it will help them in making decisions as the states' experiences are valuable.

The Prime Minister further highlighted that COVID-19 vaccination mission is a national commitment and that each state and stakeholder must work as a team to ensure that the mission is carried out in a smooth, systematic and sustained manner.

Following Prime Minister Modi's meeting with CMs, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said that the state government is ready to work with the centre and all other stakeholders to ensure speedy and universal vaccination for everyone as soon as the vaccine is available.

Background

•The Prime Minister had held several meetings in the past six months with the state Chief Ministers over the pandemic. The latest meeting comes amid a spike in cases in some of the states and union territories due to the festivities. The centre has decided to send high-level central teams to three states to support them in their COVID-19 response and management.

•The three states include Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. All three were reporting either a spike in the number of active cases or hospitalised cases or home isolation cases or are reporting a rise in the daily new cases, as per Union Health Ministry. The centre had similarly sent high-level teams to Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, Manipur and Chhattisgarh earlier.

•The Health Ministry stated that the three teams will be visiting the districts that are reporting the highest number of COVID cases and support the state's efforts towards strengthening surveillance, containment, testing, infection prevention and control measures and efficient clinical management of the positive cases.

•The Prime Minister had last held a review meeting on November 20, 2020 to review India's vaccination strategy and discuss important issues related to the progress of vaccine development, regulatory approvals and procurement with top officials.

•India's total Coronavirus tally crossed the 91-lakh mark on November 23, 2020 after 44,059 new cases and 511 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The overall COVID-19 cases have now reached 91,39,866,including 4,43,486 active cases, 85,62,641 recoveries and1,33,738 deaths. India has been reporting around 30000-47000 daily cases for the past couple of days.