Positive India: From Parle-G to Amar Chitra Katha, Companies extend a helping hand in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic

Indian Companies Step-up to Fight COVID-19: With the number of Coronavirus cases in India crossing the 1000 mark, the fight against COVID-19 has entered the battle mode. The central and State Governments along with all their agencies have been working 24x7 to ensure safety and health of 1.3 billion Indians. However, like Prime Minister Modi said, this is not a battle that government can fight alone and emerge victorious; it requires active and positive participation from the citizenry. And responding to this call, several Indian companies and firms have stepped up to extend a helping hand in the country’s battle against Coronavirus epidemic.

While it is easy to surround ourselves with news of doom and gloom, let’s take a look at how Indian Companies from all walks of life have stepped up to make a positive contribution in India’s fight against COVID-19. Get details here.

Free Amar Chitra Katha & Tinkle Comics

With the 21-day lockdown announced by the Government until 14th April, many people have realized that there is only ‘so much’ TV they can watch. While Netflix and Amazon might help for the first few days, if you are already bored by it, you can rekindle your love for reading with Amar Chitra Katha and Tinkle Comics. To help people ‘stay at home’ amid the lockdown, ACK Media – the publishers of Amar Chitra Katha and Tinkle comics, are offering a month-long free subscription to their entire archive. Books and Comics can be accessed completely free of cost through ACK and Tinkle mobile applications and websites until 31st March 2020.

To get you started, some of the most popular titles offered include Chanakya, Ashoka, Akbar, Jawaharlal Nehru and Babasaheb Ambedkar. If you are or have been a Tinkle Fan, it’s time to meet your old friends Supandi, Shikari Shambu and Kalia – The Crow.

3 Crore Parle-G Biscuits for Needy

Parle-G is unofficially known as the ‘National Biscuit of India’ and staying true to this, the Biscuits major Parle Products, which own the brand, has stepped up to help the poor and needy in this time of crisis. According to reports, Parle will contribute three crore packs of biscuits in the next three weeks i.e. 1 crore biscuits to be distributed every week, for the 21-day lockdown period. The decision is aimed at ensuring that people who need food right now, and are unable to afford it as their livelihood is hampered due to the lockdown, do not have to struggle. Parle Products will distribute the biscuits through government agencies among the poor and needy people who are affected by the national lockdown.

Mother Dairy to set up Kiosks in Colonies

Amid the lockdown, many people have faced problem in procuring daily essential items including milk and other dairy products. Addressing this problem and to also help citizens practice social distancing as a measure to curb Coronavirus infection, Mother Dairy has started setting up additional kiosks. These additional kiosks are being setup in the within the society premises to ensure easy availability of milk and dairy products to the people.

Hand Sanitizers by Goa Brewing Company

Hand hygiene has been prescribed as the biggest deterrent to keep Coronavirus at bay and while washing your hands is the best way to do it; hand sanitizers are also being sought after by people for the same purpose, leading to its shortage in the market. Addressing this concern, a Goa-based beer brewing company i.e. Goa Brewing Company, has decided to produce and supply hand sanitizers to the people in the state. The company is offering hand sanitizer refills free of cost to people, to tide over the shortage. Who would have thought a beer brewery would come to the aid off the country in times of such crisis; but as they say, all you need to help is the will.

Diageo India – From Alcohol to Hand Sanitizers

Another liquor firm, Diageo India, has also announced that it will produce 3 lakh litres of hand sanitizers to help overcome shortage amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The liquor major which produces popular brands such as McDowell’s whisky and Smirnoff Vodka issued a statement saying that all 15-manufactuing units of the company are being re-purposed to produce hand sanitizers to help India fight coronavirus infection. In addition to this, the company has also decided to donate 5,00,000 litres of Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA) to the sanitizer manufacturing industry to help them ramp up the production. Apart from to hand sanitizers, the company also plans to donate 1,50,000 masks to five state public departments, which can be distributed among health workers and citizens.

Free Fuel to Emergency Vehicles and India’s First COVID-19 Hospital

Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has also announced a series of measures through which it will help India fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The biggest announcement came from Reliance Foundation – the CSR arm of the company, which announced that it will start operating India’s first COVID-19 Hospital with 100 beds at Seven Hills Hospital in Mumbai in collaboration with BMC. HN Reliance Foundation Hospital has also contributed Rs 5 crore to Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and also offered to setup quarantine and medical facilities to house foreign travellers.

Reliance Foundation has also pledged to provide free meals to poor people in this hour of need in various cities. Apart from this, Reliance Petroleum will provide free fuel for all emergency service vehicles in the country while Reliance Retail Stores have extended their operation hours which will now operate form 7 AM to 11 PM to ensure that daily necessities are available to people.

To sum up…

Coronavirus pandemic is the biggest threat that the world has faced since a long time. While, the treat is real and will have lasting consequences on the way we live our life, such positive stories and initiatives help us look at the humane side of things. It also helps us understand that ‘participative contributions from all’ and ‘compassion for all’ are the keys that will help us sail through these troubled times.