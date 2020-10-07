Prasar Bharati and IFFCO sign MoU to promote and broadcast latest agriculture technology and innovations

Prasar Bharati and IFFCO-The Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited have signed an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) to promote and broadcast the new agriculture technology and innovations.

As per the agreement, DD Kisan will now be broadcasting various innovative and different techniques that are being practiced in the agricultural field. The program series will be of 30 minutes for the benefit of the farmers and it will also be in a very easy language.

Dr. K. Vijay Raghavan, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government termed this initiative by the central government as a historic step that will help in the betterment of the farmers.

Glad to share that #IFFCO signed a tripartite MoU with Prasar Bharati CEO @shashidigital and Principal Scientific Adviser to GOI @PrinSciAdvGoI @kvijayraghavan to facilitate Production & Telecast of 30min Prog. series on Agriculture Technology & Innovations on @DDKisanChannel. pic.twitter.com/FYbmRMMRVI — Dr. U S Awasthi (@drusawasthi) October 6, 2020

Objective:

The move by the government aims at making the farmers atmanirbhar as it is necessary that the new agriculture techniques and their implementations must be explained to the farmers. The signed MoU will help in achieving this objective.

The innovations by Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) will be shared with farmers all over the country through DD Kisan in an easy language in approximate 25 episodes.

Programs to broadcast through a digital medium:

Shashi Shekhar Vempati, Prasar Bharati CEO called this initiative a matter of pride. He added that with this step, the information with the farmers will be shared in an easy language.

Mr. Vempati further informed that these programs will also broadcast through the digital medium. Through digitization, the young farmers will also be able to benefit from the step.

Development in Innovation & Technology to help farmers:

Dr. U S Awasthi, Managing Director of IFFCO informed that IFFCO has prepared an alternative of urea which is nanotechnology-based and will help the farmers of the country. He expressed his happiness over this initiative and added that various innovations which will help and benefit farmers will now be broadcasted on DD Kisan. It will also help in achieving the target of doubling the income of farmers by 2022.

Mayank Aggarwal, Director-General of Doordarshan stated that the agreement between Prasar Bharati and IFFCO will help in promoting the innovations of the scientists done in the lab and the experiment conducted by the country’s farmers in the field which will also help the young farmers.