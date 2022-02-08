Praveen Kumar Sobti, Mahabharat's Bheem passes away at 74

Praveen Kumar Sobti, who was popular for essaying the role of Bheem in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, passed away on February 7, 2022 at his residence in Ashok Vihar, Delhi. He was 74.

The actor reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest. His relative informed that Sobti had a chronic chest infection problem. He is survived by his wife and daughter.

Praveen Kumar Sobti was also an extremely talented track and field athlete. He not only represented India in two Olympic Games but was also a four-time Asian Games medalist. He was honoured with the Arjuna Award for his accomplishments.

Praveen Kumar Sobti, popular for playing the role of Bheem in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, passed away today in Delhi. He will be cremated at the crematorium ground in Punjabi Bagh today. pic.twitter.com/0yzp4AMmzx — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2022

Praveen Kumar Sobti: His Sporting journey

• Praveen Kumar Sobti was a hammer and discus throw athlete.

• He has won four medals at the Asian Games, 2 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze.

• He also won a silver medal in Hammer Throw in the 1966 Commonwealth Games.

• He represented India in two Olympic Games, 1968 Mexico Games and 1972 Munich Games.

• He was honoured with the Arjuna Award.

• He also got the job of Deputy Commandant with the Border Security Force (BSF) due to his sports credentials.

Switch to Acting

Praveen Kumar Sobti switched to acting after ending his career in track and field in the late 1970s.

His first Bollywood film was a Ravikant Nagaich directorial in which he did not have a dialogue.

He later appeared in 'Raksha' in 1981 and was featured in several other films including Khudgarz, Karishma Kudrat Kaa, Ghayal, Ajooba, Yudh, Zabardast, AakKa Arjun, Ilaaka, Mohabbat Ke Dushman and Singhasan.

His most memorable role in Bollywood was as Mukhtaar Singh in Amitabh Bachchan's 'Shahenshah' and was also a part of Dharmendra’s ‘Loha’.

He usually played the roles of henchman, bodyguard and goon due to his huge build.

His most memorable role to date is Bheem in BR Chopra's 'Mahabharata', which made him a household name. Like other cast members, Sobti became synonymous with the character he portrayed in the show.

Sobti’s last movie release was ‘Mahabharat Aur Barbarik’, in which he reprised the role of Bheem.

Politics

Praveen Kumar Sobti also tried a career in politics and contested in the 2013 Delhi Assembly Elections on an Aam Aadmi Party ticket from Wazirpur constituency in Delhi. He, however, lost and then joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Recently, he had expressed his displeasure about not receiving pension from the Punjab government.