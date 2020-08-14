President's address to nation: World confronts deadly virus, Independence Day celebrations to be restrained

President of India, Ram Nath Kovind addressed the nation on August 14, 2020 on the eve of the 74th Independence Day. The address was first broadcasted in Hindi and was later followed by the English version.

The President began his speech by calling upon the youth of India, saying that they should feel a special pride in being citizens of a free nation. He stated that August 15 fills us with the excitement of unfurling the tricolour, taking part in celebrations and listening to patriotic songs.

The President then spoke about Mahatma Gandhi's leading role in the Indian Freedom struggle, saying that we are fortunate that Gandhi became the guiding light of our freedom movement. He said that Gandhi, as much a saint as a political leader, was a phenomenon that could have happened only in India.

We are fortunate that Mahatma Gandhi became the guiding light of our freedom movement. As much a saint as a political leader, he was a phenomenon that could have happened only in India: President Ram Nath Kovind https://t.co/sRDglDUbzA — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2020

Restrained I-Day Celebrations

The President stated that the celebrations of Independence Day this year will be rather restrained, as the world confronts a deadly virus that has disrupted all activities and altered the world we lived in before pandemic.

Nation indebted to Doctors/ Nurses

The President highlighted that India is indebted to doctors, nurses and other health workers who have been constantly on the forefront of the nation's fight against the virus. He condoled the death of all those who passed away battling the pandemic and called them national heroes.

The nation is indebted to doctors, nurses and other health workers who have been continuously on the forefront of our fight against this virus. Unfortunately, many of them have lost their lives battling the pandemic. They are our national heroes: President Ram Nath Kovind https://t.co/vOTzM2lf4H — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2020

India-China Border Issue

President Ram Nath Kovind also spoke about the India-China border standoff. The President stated that while the world community needed to fight together against the greatest challenge before humanity, some in our neighbourhood tried to carry out misadventure of expansion.

The President hailed the martyred soldiers who laid down their lives defending India's borders by calling them worthy sons of Bharat Mata who died for national pride. He stated that the entire nation salutes the martyrs of Galwan Valley.

Our brave soldiers laid down their lives defending our borders. Those worthy sons of Bharat Mata lived and died for national pride. The entire nation salutes the martyrs of Galwan Valley: President Ram Nath Kovind https://t.co/S9fUzWuaYy — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2020

2020: Key Takeaway

The President spoke about the tough lessons people have learned in the year 2020. He stated that the invisible virus has demolished the illusion that the human being is the master of nature. The President said that he believes that it is still not too late for humanity to correct its course and live in harmony with nature.