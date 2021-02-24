JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Coming Soon! To meet our Jury, click here

President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurates world’s largest Narendra Modi stadium in Gujarat

The newly-built world's largest Motera Stadium has been renamed Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of second home Pink- Ball test match between India and England on February 24.

Created On: Feb 24, 2021 14:51 ISTModified On: Feb 24, 2021 14:51 IST
World's largest cricket stadium

President Ram Nath Kovind on February 24, 2021, inaugurated the world's largest Stadium at Motera, in Gujarat. The Motera stadium has been renamed Narendra Modi Stadium and it will surpass Melbourne Cricket Ground to become the largest stadium in the world.

The world’s largest cricket stadium will make history by hosting the second home pink-ball test match between India and England on February 24. President Kovind is also expected to watch the match for some time with Union Home Minister Amit Shah after the inauguration ceremony.

The newly built stadium has been equipped with all the modern facilities and technologies necessary for present-day cricket. It also has four dressing rooms which will be necessary for hosting back-to-back twenty-twenty matches.

About Narendra Modi Stadium: Key Details

The stadium is spread over 63 acres and has a seating capacity of 1.10 lakh people. Melbourne is currently the largest stadium as it can accommodate 90,000 people simultaneously.

The stadium in Ahmedabad has been built at an estimated cost of Rs. 800 crores and is constructed by Larson & Toubro.

The world’s largest stadium has 76 corporate boxes with a seating capacity of 25 each, an indoor academy, an Olympic level swimming pool, food courts, four dressing rooms for athletes, and a GCA clubhouse.

A total of 11 clay pitches of five black soil and six red soil have been prepared in the cricket stadium. It will also be the first stadium to use both colored clay for the practice and main pitches. In rain, it can be dried in only 30 minutes.

The state-of-the-art LED floodlights in the stadium will not warm up the atmosphere and will also provide comfort to the cricketers and spectators.

A 360-degree podium concourse at a height of 9 meters will not only simply the movement of the spectators but will also provide a uniform view to them from any stand.

There is an autographed bat collection of players from the World Cup and IPL matches in the Autograph gallery at the stadium. There is also a ‘Hall of Fame’, featuring the photographs of well-renowned cricketers.

Foundation stone of the new cricket stadium:

In 2016, when the old Motera Stadium was demolished, it has a capacity of 54,000 spectators.

In January 2018, the foundation stone of the new cricket stadium in Motera was laid by the Gujarat Cricket Association for building the new stadium. The stadium has been completed in a short span of two years and has become another feather in the cap for Gujarat.

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS

Related Categories

RRB NTPC Exam 2020 : Check Application status here from 21st to 30th Sep, 2020. Also, get complete details.
Trending Now

General Knowledge

Gk 2020: Notes, Topics, Facts

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material