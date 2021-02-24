President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurates world’s largest Narendra Modi stadium in Gujarat

President Ram Nath Kovind on February 24, 2021, inaugurated the world's largest Stadium at Motera, in Gujarat. The Motera stadium has been renamed Narendra Modi Stadium and it will surpass Melbourne Cricket Ground to become the largest stadium in the world.

The world’s largest cricket stadium will make history by hosting the second home pink-ball test match between India and England on February 24. President Kovind is also expected to watch the match for some time with Union Home Minister Amit Shah after the inauguration ceremony.

The newly built stadium has been equipped with all the modern facilities and technologies necessary for present-day cricket. It also has four dressing rooms which will be necessary for hosting back-to-back twenty-twenty matches.

Gujarat: President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurates Narendra Modi Stadium, the world's largest cricket stadium, at Motera in Ahmedabad



Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah also present

As CM, he used to say Gujaratis must also progress in 2 fields-sports&armed forces. He took charge of GCA on my request&promoted sports here. His vision was that world's largest cricket stadium be built here. This 1,32,000-seater stadium will be known as Narendra Modi Stadium: HM

About Narendra Modi Stadium: Key Details

• The stadium is spread over 63 acres and has a seating capacity of 1.10 lakh people. Melbourne is currently the largest stadium as it can accommodate 90,000 people simultaneously.

• The stadium in Ahmedabad has been built at an estimated cost of Rs. 800 crores and is constructed by Larson & Toubro.

• The world’s largest stadium has 76 corporate boxes with a seating capacity of 25 each, an indoor academy, an Olympic level swimming pool, food courts, four dressing rooms for athletes, and a GCA clubhouse.

• A total of 11 clay pitches of five black soil and six red soil have been prepared in the cricket stadium. It will also be the first stadium to use both colored clay for the practice and main pitches. In rain, it can be dried in only 30 minutes.

• The state-of-the-art LED floodlights in the stadium will not warm up the atmosphere and will also provide comfort to the cricketers and spectators.

• A 360-degree podium concourse at a height of 9 meters will not only simply the movement of the spectators but will also provide a uniform view to them from any stand.

• There is an autographed bat collection of players from the World Cup and IPL matches in the Autograph gallery at the stadium. There is also a ‘Hall of Fame’, featuring the photographs of well-renowned cricketers.

Foundation stone of the new cricket stadium:

In 2016, when the old Motera Stadium was demolished, it has a capacity of 54,000 spectators.

In January 2018, the foundation stone of the new cricket stadium in Motera was laid by the Gujarat Cricket Association for building the new stadium. The stadium has been completed in a short span of two years and has become another feather in the cap for Gujarat.