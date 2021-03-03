President Ram Nath Kovind receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on March 3, 2021. The President was administered the COVID-19 vaccine at the Army R&R Hospital in Delhi. He was accompanied by his daughter.

The President took the occasion to thank all the doctors, nurses, health workers and administrators who are successfully implementing the largest vaccination drive in history. He also urged all eligible citizens to get vaccinated.

President thanked all doctors, nurses, health workers and administrators who are successfully implementing the largest vaccination drive in history and urged all eligible citizens to get vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/jkZGkcRTJp — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 3, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier on March 1, 2021 become the first person to receive his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine under the second phase of India’s COVID-19 vaccination drive.

The Prime Minister had received the dose of COVAXIN, indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech and ICMR, to address the hesitancy among citizens over India’s homegrown vaccine.

I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free! pic.twitter.com/5z5cvAoMrv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 1, 2021

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan also took the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine along with his wife at the Delhi Heart and Lung Institute on March 2, 2021. The Minister was also administered the shot of India's indigenously made COVID-19 vaccine- COVAXIN.

He stated on the occasion that the vaccine will serve as a lifeline for all our countrymen against COVID-19. The Minister also assured that the Made-in-India vaccines are 100% safe and urged everyone eligible to get vaccinated quickly & ensure society's safety.

Urge all eligible to get inoculated quickly & ensure society's safety#IndiaFightsCorona #VaccineAppropriateBehaviour pic.twitter.com/kPI25M02Z3 — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) March 2, 2021

He also appealed to people to follow vaccine-appropriate behaviour such as taking the vaccine when it is their turn. He also urged the public to not panic if feel a little trouble after taking the dose and report it immediately to the doctor.

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant also received his first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine on March 3rd. He appealed to all those eligible to come forward and get vaccinated.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant took his first dose of the COVID19 vaccine today at PHC Sankhali.



"I appeal to all those eligible to come forward and get vaccinated. This will help us eradicate COVID19 from Goa," said CM. pic.twitter.com/vhqZPQDsbX — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2021

Over 265 million people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India so far.