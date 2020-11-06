Prime Minister Modi and Italian PM to hold bilateral summit virtually on November 6

A bilateral summit in a virtual mode will be held between Prime Minister Modi and his Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte on November 6, 2020. The news was shared by the Ministry of External Affairs on November 4.

According to the statement released by MEA, India views Italy as an essential member of the European Union and also values its contribution in furthering the ties between India and the EU. The relations between both the countries are also marked by regularly held high-level exchanges that saw the incoming visits by Italian PMs in 2017 and 2018.

During the summit between India and Italy, several government to government and private sector agreements or MoUs are also under finalization and are expected to be concluded on this occasion.

PM @narendramodi, Italian PM to hold Virtual Bilateral Summit today. https://t.co/P9nBmGHkGP — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) November 6, 2020

Significance:

The virtual bilateral summit will be providing an opportunity for the two leaders of India and Italy to comprehensively review the larger framework between the bilateral relationship as well as exchange views on major global and regional issues of mutual concern.

India-Italy Relations: Background

• Both nations share a warm and multifaceted relationship which is based on strong historical ties, rule of law, common democratic traditions, and a shared goal of international peace and stability.

• Italy is also India’s 5th largest trading partner in the European Union after the UK, France, Belgium, and Germany. In 2019, the bilateral trade between both countries stood at 9.52 billion euros.

• In India, around 600 large Italian companies are active. They cover varied sections sectors such as chemicals, infrastructure, fashion and garments, automotive components, textiles and textile machinery, insurance, and energy confectionery. Many of the Indian companies are also active in Italy.