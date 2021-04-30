Prime Minister Modi to chair Cabinet meeting over COVID-19 situation today

Prime Minister Modi will be chairing a meeting of the Cabinet Ministers on April 30, 2021, at 11 am. The meeting has been scheduled in the wake of an alarming surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

Reportedly, the meeting may also be attended by some of the top government officials besides the Union Ministers.

The high-level meeting will be focusing on the raging second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing vaccination drive in the country. It will be further expanded from May 1 as those above the age of 18 years will be eligible to get themselves vaccinated.

This will also be the first meeting of the Council of ministers in the aftermath of the spike in Coronavirus cases.

The Union Council of ministers to hold a meeting via video conference on 30th April. — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2021

COVID-19 cases in India:

According to the Union Health Ministry, India has reported 3,79,257 COVID-19 cases on April 29, 2021. It takes the cumulative caseload to 1,83,76,524.

India is also seeing a major spike in daily fatalities. In the last 24 hours, 3,645 more people have succumbed to the disease taking the cumulative death toll of the country to 2,04,832.