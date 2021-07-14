Prime Minister Modi, EAM Jaishankar to chair UNSC meetings during Indian presidency next month

PM Modi, External Affairs Minister of India S Jaishankar, and Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla will chair high-level meetings during the Indian presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in August 2021.

The topics discussed during the meetings will be of global importance including UN peacekeeping operations, maritime security, and counter-terrorism.

While Prime Minister Modi is expected to chair the meeting in a virtual mode, both Foreign Secretary Shringla and EAM S. Jaishankar will fly to the US next month to guide one month tenure of the Indian Presidency of UNSC in 2021.

India has a two-year tenure till the end of 2022 as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council.

Foreign Secretary Shringla to meet officials at the UN:

The Foreign Secretary Shringla flew to New York on the morning of July 14, 2021, for a two-day meeting with the officials at the UN and to finalize the Indian plans after the discussion with the UN Permanent Representative TS Tirumurti in New York.

Shringla, during his official meetings on July 15 and 16, is expected to meet the visiting Foreign Minister of France Jean Yves Le Drian, UK Minister of the State as well as all the top dignitaries of the United Nations.

He will return to India on July 19 after attending the two important UNSC sessions. Currently, France is the President of the UNSC.

UNSC meeting: What can be expected?

Taliban in Afghanistan-

As topics like Afghanistan have now taken priority over the Syrian and Lybian crisis, the UNSC will be discussing the unfolding security situation in Kabul with the fundamentalist Taliban putting the Islamic nation to the sword through military conquest.

As per the UN diplomat from New York, Libya, Afghanistan, Syria, and Iraq catch the attention of the UNSC frequently, and hence the discussions on these burning topics will take place during the Indian Presidency.

Maritime Security-

High-level discussion on maritime security will also be significant for the UNSC in the context of Indo-Pacific for unhindered global trade.

Cooperation in counter-terrorism-

Cooperation in Counter-terrorism will also be discussed as Afghanistan can emerge as a new epicenter of terrorism as the terrorist groups based in Pakistan will use the depth areas for training and targeting the countries like the US, UK, India, and Israel.

India’s UNSC tenure under PM Modi: Why is it significant?

Under PM Modi, India has decided to take its tenure at UNSC very seriously with both Shringla and S Jaishankar expected to visit the UN quite often during the two-year period.

Prime Minister Modi will also be addressing the UN General Assembly and other important meetings on the sidelines in September 2021.

With the ongoing diplomatic tussle with China and Pakistan, Indian Presidency at the UNSC will provide India and other countries an opportunity of taking a stand on the global platform where the issues of rising terrorism, pandemic, Indo-Pacific will take a center stage.