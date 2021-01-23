Prime Minister Modi gives out land allotment certificates to indigenous people in Assam

PM Modi on January 23, 2021, launched a programme of the Assam government that will distribute land allotment certificates or land Patta to over one lakh landless indigenous people of the state.

It is also for the first time since Independence that such a large number of people will be given ‘patta’ in Assam in one go. The event of the distribution of land allotment certificate took place at Jerenga Pothar in the Sivasagar district in Assam.

The Government of Assam will be giving land pattas to 1 lakh 3 thousand people in January 2021 and the distribution process has been started by PM Modi at Sivasagar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributes land allotment certificates to indigenous people, in Sivasagar, Assam pic.twitter.com/UzdagGuu3d — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2021

As per the Chief Minister of Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal, many government lands, tribal blocks have been encroached by the illegal immigrants. He added that his government took the initiative of evicting them and providing the land to the indigenous people, most of them include OBCs, tribals, and ex-teal garden labourers.

Allotment of land patta to indigenous people:

• The government will be allotting a total of 2,28,160 land pattas in just 4.5 years.

• PM Modi will be initiating the beginning of the allotment to 1.06 lakh people.

• Assam government has even taken steps in freeing the encroachments from Vaishnavite monasteries and Kaziranga National Park.

Protecting the land rights of indigenous people:

Taking into account an urgent need of protecting the land rights of the indigenous people of the state, the Assam government came out with a comprehensive new Land Policy with an emphasis on protecting the land rights of the indigenous people

Why is it important to grant land to landless families?

According to the official of the Assam government, because of the uncontrolled migration in the state from across the border, the demography of Assam, especially its lower region has gone some major unprecedented changes.

The process snowballed into a major problem of changing the demographic profile in some districts of Assam. Some of the lower districts have also faced the brunt of the implosion of doubtful citizens, which were once dominated by the indigenous communities of the state.

In order to change this trend, it has become significant for the current Assam government to ensure granting of land to the indigenous landless families of the state.