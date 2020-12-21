Prime Minister Modi holds virtual summit with Vietnamese counterpart

PM Modi held a virtual summit with the Prime Minister of Vietnam, Nguyen Xuan Phuc on December 21, 2020, to discuss the future development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations.

During the summit, the Prime Ministers of both the nations will be exchanging views on wide-ranging regional, bilateral and global issues and also provided guidance for the future development of the India-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Vietnam important pillar of India's Act East Policy: PM Modi

PM Modi while addressing the virtual summit with his Vietnamese counterpart stated that Vietnam is a significant pillar of India's Act East Policy as well as a vital partner of Indo-pacific vision.

PM Modi noted that in 2021, both India and Vietnam will be members of the United Nations Security Council which will mean that the significance of cooperation between the two nations will increase. He added that a Joint Vision Document 2021-23 will be implemented which is a plan of action for bilateral engagement.

Prime Minister Modi informed that India and Vietnam have also signed 7 new agreements on the areas such as nuclear and renewable energy, scientific research, defence, petrochemicals, and other diverse subjects like cancer treatment. Both nations have also been taking initiatives for strengthening socio-cultural relations.

Vietnam PM thanks PM Modi for his kind remarks

During the India-Vietnam virtual bilateral summit, the Prime Minister of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc thanked PM Modi for his kind remarks about the relationship between India and Vietnam. He expressed his happiness and stated that the virtual summit underlines the commitment of both the countries for further deepening the bilateral relations.

What can be discussed during the India-Vietnam summit?

• A number of announcements and agreements are likely to take place, covering areas like energy, defence, healthcare, and development partnership.

• The implementation of Defence Line of Credit of India for high- speed guard boats for Vietnam will also be further progressed.

• During the summit, the new opportunities in renewable energy cooperation will also be explored.

• The development and capacity-building assistance of India to Vietnam through the initiatives such as ITEC and e-ITEC initiatives, Quick Impact Projects, Ph.D. fellowships as well as SDGs digital connectivity, projects in water resource management in the Mekong Delta Region of Vietnam, and heritage conservation will also be discussed.

Discussion on strategies to deal with pandemic:

The timing of the summit between India and Vietnam also allowed the leaders to exchange views on their respective strategies of dealing with the pandemic as well as the after pandemic economic revival.

The existing economic and trade linkages between the two nations also provide a useful platform for exploring new and resilient supply chains.

India-Vietnam relations:

Both India and Vietnam have maintained high-level exchanges in 2020. In February 2020, Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh, Vice President of Vietnam came to India on an official visit. The Prime Ministers of both countries also had a telephonic conversation on April 13 for discussing the Coronavirus pandemic situation.

India and Vietnam also enjoy a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Also, India is one of few countries with whom Vietnam has maintained such characterization of bilateral relations.