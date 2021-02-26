JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Coming Soon! To meet our Jury, click here

Prime Minister Modi to inaugurate 2nd Khelo India National Winter Games today

The 2nd Khelo India National Winter Games will begin on February 26 and will continue till March 2, 2021.

Created On: Feb 26, 2021 10:48 ISTModified On: Feb 26, 2021 10:48 IST
2nd Khelo India National Winter Games

PM Modi will virtually inaugurate and deliver the inaugural address at the 2nd Khelo India National Winter Games on February 26, 2021, at 11.50 am.

The press release from the Prime Minister’s Office informed that the games will commence from February 26 and will continue till March 2, 2021.

The 2nd Khelo India National Winter Games are being organized by the Youth Affairs and Sports ministry in collaboration with the Winter Games Association of Jammu and Kashmir and J&K Sports Council. In total, 27 states, boards, and Union Territories will be sending their teams to participate in the games.

Sports Activities in Khelo India National Winter Games:

Alpine Skiing

Nordic Ski

Snowboarding

Ski Mountaineering

Ice Skating

Ice Hockey

Ice Stock

About Khelo India Winter Games:

They are India’s multidisciplinary grassroot winter games. The decision of organising the first games in 2020 was taken after the successful various editions of the Khelo India Youth Games.

The first edition of the games in 2020 was held in two legs at two different venues. One was Khelo India Ladakh Winter Games- Leh and another was Khelo India Jammu and Kashmir Winter Games- Gulmarg. Events during the games are categorized into age groups as well as per the block, district and Union Territory levels.

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS

Related Categories

RRB NTPC Exam 2020 : Check Application status here from 21st to 30th Sep, 2020. Also, get complete details.
Trending Now

General Knowledge

Gk 2020: Notes, Topics, Facts

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material