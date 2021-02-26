Prime Minister Modi to inaugurate 2nd Khelo India National Winter Games today

PM Modi will virtually inaugurate and deliver the inaugural address at the 2nd Khelo India National Winter Games on February 26, 2021, at 11.50 am.

The press release from the Prime Minister’s Office informed that the games will commence from February 26 and will continue till March 2, 2021.

The 2nd Khelo India National Winter Games are being organized by the Youth Affairs and Sports ministry in collaboration with the Winter Games Association of Jammu and Kashmir and J&K Sports Council. In total, 27 states, boards, and Union Territories will be sending their teams to participate in the games.

#KheloIndiaWinterGames 2021 will be inaugurated at Gulmarg tomorrow the 26th February at 10am. Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji will address the opening ceremony via video message. https://t.co/AiL4yqfAsw pic.twitter.com/2nQI8GJDsT — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 25, 2021

Sports Activities in Khelo India National Winter Games:

• Alpine Skiing

• Nordic Ski

• Snowboarding

• Ski Mountaineering

• Ice Skating

• Ice Hockey

• Ice Stock

About Khelo India Winter Games:

They are India’s multidisciplinary grassroot winter games. The decision of organising the first games in 2020 was taken after the successful various editions of the Khelo India Youth Games.

The first edition of the games in 2020 was held in two legs at two different venues. One was Khelo India Ladakh Winter Games- Leh and another was Khelo India Jammu and Kashmir Winter Games- Gulmarg. Events during the games are categorized into age groups as well as per the block, district and Union Territory levels.