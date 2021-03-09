Prime Minister Modi to inaugurate 'Maitri Setu’ between India and Bangladesh today

PM Modi will be inaugurating ‘Maitri Setu’ connecting India and Bangladesh virtually on March 9, 2021. During the event, he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple infrastructure projects in Tripura.

The ‘Maitri Setu’ bridge between India and Bangladesh has been constructed over the Feni river which flows between Bangladesh and the Indian boundary in Tripura. The name Maitri Setu is the symbol of the growing friendly and bilateral relations between both the neighbouring countries.

At 12 noon tomorrow, 9th March, the ‘Maitri Setu’ between India and Bangladesh along with a series of development works for Tripura would be inaugurated. These works will have a positive impact on the development trajectory of Tripura. https://t.co/1jtNaor3oo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2021

Maitri Setu: Key details

• The building of Maitri Setu was taken up by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited at a cost of Rs. 133 crores.

• The 1.9 km long bridge will join Sabroom in India with Ramgarh in Bangladesh. It will start a new chapter for trade and people and to people movement between the two countries.

• With the inauguration of Maitri Setu, Tripura will become the Gateway of the Northeast region with access to Chittagong Port in Bangladesh, just 80 km from Sabroom.

Integrated Check Post at Sabroom:

• PM will lay the foundation stone to set up an integrated check post at Sabroom.

• The check post will help in easing the movement of passengers and goods between India and Bangladesh. It will also provide new market opportunities for the products of Northeast states and will assist in the seamless movement of passengers.

• The project has been taken up by the Lands Port Authority of India worth Rs. 232 crores.

Laying the foundation stone of NH 208:

• PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of NH 208. It will connect the Unakoti district headquarters at Kailashahar in the state with the Khowai district headquarters.

• The 80 km long NH 208 will provide an alternative route to NH 44. Its construction has been taken up by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited worth Rs. 1,078 crores.

Other projects to be inaugurated in Tripura:

• PM Modi will inaugurate State Highways and other district roads which have been developed by the state government worth Rs. 63.75 crores. The roads will provide all-weather connectivity to the citizens of Tripura.

• Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate 40,978 houses that have been constructed under the government’s Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (urban) and has been completed at a cost of Rs. 813 crores.

• The integrated Command and Control Centre that has been built under Agartala Smart City Mission will also be inaugurated.

• PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the development of Commercial Complex and Multi-Level Car parking at Old Motor Stand which has been developed at a cost of Rs. 200 crores.

• The foundation stone will be laid for expanding the current road from Lichubagan to the airport in the state from 2 lanes to 4 lanes. The project has been implemented by Agartala Smart City Mission at a cost of Rs. 96 crores.