Prime Minister Modi launches customized crash course programme for COVID-19 frontline workers

Prime Minister Modi on June 18, 2021, virtually launched a Customized Crash Course program for COVID-19 frontline workers.

While addressing the event, PM Modi said that the government is committed to providing free of cost Coronavirus vaccine to everyone. He added that the vaccination coverage in the country will be expanded from June 21 and the same facility will be provided to the people above 18 years, which have been provided to those above 45 years.

Prime Minister Modi in his address also appreciated the role of ANM, Asha and healthcare workers who are posted in the rural dispensaries and said that they provided significant contribution in the prevention of infection to the administration of vaccines.

The Union Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Mahendra Nath Pandey and the Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was also present during the virtual event.

Objective:

The Customized Crash Course program aims to skill and upskill over one lakh COVID warriors across India. The programme will help in creating skilled non-medical healthcare workers to fill the present and future needs of the manpower in the health sector of the country.

The trained healthcare workers will further reduce the burden from doctors and nurses who have been continuously engaged in the treatment of Covid patients since the last outbreak of the pandemic.

Customized crash course for COVID-19 frontline workers: Key details

• With the launch, the crash course program for frontline workers in 111 training centers spread over 26 states has commenced.

• The program for COVID-19 frontline workers will provide skill training to over one lakh youths in the country and will also open new job opportunities for them.

• The crash course for the frontline workers has been designed as a special program under the Central Component of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 3.0.

• The training under the program will be imparted to COVID warriors in six customized job roles namely Basic Care Support, Home Care Support, Advanced Care Support, Sample Collection Support, Emergency Care Support, and Medical Equipment Support.

Why the program for frontline workers is the need of the hour?

Prime Minister Modi, while highlighting the significance of the program, said that unprecedented efforts are being made to create a large pool of trained healthcare workers and the next phase of a significant campaign against the pandemic is starting with this program.

He added that thousands of professionals were also trained in 2020 during the first wave which helped in fighting the pandemic and this latest program will also provide new opportunities for the welfare of humanity.

While talking about the importance of up-skill, skill, and re-skill of the healthcare workers, PM said that expanding the skills is the need of an hour. The dynamic system is required with the speedy change in technologies and the government is also continuously focusing on skill development through Skill India Mission which has given training to lakhs of youths so far.