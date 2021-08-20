Prime Minister Modi to lay foundation stone & inaugurate multiple projects in Gujarat today

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects in Somnath, Gujarat on August 20, 2021, via video conferencing.

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani, and the Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel will also be present on the occasion.

The projects inaugurated by PM Modi in Gujarat will include Somnath Exhibition Center, Somnath Promenade, reconstructed temple precinct of Old (Juna) Somnath and the foundation stone of Shree Parvati Temple will also be laid.

Foundation stone of the Shree Parvati Temple will also be laid. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 19, 2021

Projects inaugurated by PM Modi in Gujarat’s Somnath:

1. Somnath Promenade

According to the PMO release, the Somnath Promenade has been developed under PRASHAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive) Scheme at a cost of Rs. 47 crores.

Reportedly, it will be 1 km long- promenade ‘Samudra Darshan’ walkaway behind the temple which will be decorated with spiritual paintings, colorful lightings, and benches. Tourists will be able to see the beauty of the Arabian Sea.

2. Somnath Exhibition Centre

The Centre has been developed in the premises of ‘Tourist Facilitation Center’. It will display the exhibits from the dismantled parts of the Old Somnath Temple and its sculptures having Nagar-style temple architecture of Old Somnath. The exhibition centre has been constructed at a cost of Rs. 75 lakhs.

3. Reconstructed temple precinct of Old (Juna) Somnath

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the reconstructed temple precinct of Old (Juna) Somnath. The reconstruction has been completed by Shree Somnath Trust with a total outlay of Rs. 3.5 crores.

The temple is also referred to as Ahilyabai Temple since it was built by Queen Ahilyabai of Indore when she found out that the old temple was in ruins.

The entire old temple complex has been now historically redeveloped for the safety of the pilgrims and with an augmented capacity.

Foundation stone for construction of Shree Parvati Temple

During the virtual event, Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone of Shree Parvati Temple. The temple has been proposed to be constructed with a total outlay of Rs. 30 crores. This will also include the construction of the temple in Sompura Salats Style, development of Nritya Mandap and Garbha Griha.