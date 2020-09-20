Prime Minister Modi to lay the foundation stone of 9 highway projects in Bihar on September 21

PM Narendra Modi will be laying the foundation stone of 9 highway projects in Bihar on September 21, 2020, through video conferencing.

As per the PMO release, the 9 highway projects will involve a road length of about 350 km at the cost of Rs. 14,250 crores. On the occasion, PM Modi will also inaugurate optical fiber internet services in Bihar.

The highway projects will pave the way for the development of Bihar as the roads will enhance convenience, better connectivity, and economic growth in and around the state. It will also improve the movement of people especially with Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand.

Key Highlights

• In 2015, Prime Minister Modi had declared a special package for the significant infrastructure development of Bihar.

• It included 75 projects worth Rs. 54,700 crores, out of which 13 projects have been completed in the state, work is undergoing at 38 projects and others are in the bidding/DPR/sanction stage.

• Once these projects are completed, all rives in Bihar will have the bridges conforming to 21st Century specifications, and all major National Highways will stand strengthened and widened.

• As per the PMO release, Under Prime Minister’s package, the total number of bridges over the river Ganga is going to be 17, with a lance capacity of 62. On average, there will be a bridge over rivers in the state at every 25 km.

About Optical Fibre Internet Services in Bihar:

Prime Minister Modi will also be inaugurating the Optical Fibre Internet Services in Bihar. It is a prestigious project covering all 45,945 villages in the state which will enable the digital revolution to reach the farthest corner of Bihar.

The Optical Fibre Internet Services in Bihar will be executed by the combined efforts of the Common Services centre (CSC) and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. CSC has a total of 34,821 centres in Bihar.

CSC will utilize this workforce to not only implement this project but also make it professionally run in order to provide Optical Fibre Internet Services for the common citizens in every village of Bihar.

The project will also entail the implementation of five free-of-cost and one wi-fi connections to government institutions like Anganwadi centres, primary schools, Jeevika didi, and Aasha workers.

The project will also lead to digital services such as e-agriculture, e-education, tele-law, tele-medicine, and other social security schemes to be easily available to all the citizens of the state at the click of the button.